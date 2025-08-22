Bitcoin Swift Announces Stage 6 Presale With Limited-Time Bonus Ahead of August 30 Early Launch

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) today confirmed the official opening of its Stage 6 presale, introducing a limited-time bonus program of up to 100% for new participants. The announcement comes as the project moves toward its early launch date of August 30, 2025, with over 4,000 community members already involved and more than $1,000,000 raised to date.

The Stage 6 presale builds on momentum from Stage 5, which distributed $110,000 in Programmable-of-Yield (PoY) rewards at an annualized rate of 96% APY. For Stage 6, participants will have access to yield rates of 166% APY, credited at the close of the stage.

Presale Details

Current Price: $6

$6 Community: 4,000+ users

4,000+ users Raised so far: $1,000,000+

$1,000,000+ Stage 6 Yield: 166% APY (PoY rewards credited at the end of the stage)

166% APY (PoY rewards credited at the end of the stage) Early Launch Date: August 30, 2025

August 30, 2025 Presale Window: Less than 8 days remain before the current stage closes

Bonus Program

The Stage 6 bonus program is available immediately and operates in three tiers:

Tier 1: Invest $100–$1,999 → 25% Bonus Tokens

Invest $100–$1,999 → 25% Bonus Tokens Tier 2: Invest $2,000–$4,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens

Invest $2,000–$4,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens Tier 3: Invest $5,000+ → 100% Bonus Tokens



For example, an entry of $5,000 at $6 per token purchases 833 tokens, which doubles to 1,666 tokens with the 100% bonus, before PoY rewards are applied.

Technology and Launch Strategy

Bitcoin Swift is being developed as a full-stack, AI-powered financial operating system. Its smart contract layer incorporates adaptive learning agents, while its identity framework applies zero-knowledge proofs to support compliance without exposing user data.

The project’s launch strategy begins with deployment on Solana, offering low transaction fees and throughput of thousands of transactions per second. This allows Bitcoin Swift to connect with a network of 400+ existing projects while its dedicated chain is finalized.

A USD-pegged stablecoin, BTC3E, collateralized by BTC3, is also planned for use in payments and DeFi applications.

Tokenomics

Bitcoin Swift’s total supply is capped at 45,000,000 BTC3, allocated as follows:

50% to PoY rewards for ongoing yield distribution

to PoY rewards for ongoing yield distribution 30% to presale participants

to presale participants 15% to liquidity

to liquidity 5% to team and reserves

This allocation is designed to balance liquidity needs, ecosystem development, and long-term alignment with participants.

Security, audits, and KYC, already checked

BTC3 has lined up multiple third‑party verifications. The Cyberscope Audit , Audit Solidproof , and Audit Spywolf are live, and identity verification is confirmed via KYC . That’s the kind of pre‑launch hygiene serious investors look for.

Community buzz that moves numbers

Creators and analysts are piling in with deep dives and on‑chain walkthroughs:

Token Galaxy : breakdown of PoY mechanics and the bonus structure.



: breakdown of PoY mechanics and the bonus structure. Bull Run Angel : case for why BTC3’s Solana‑first strategy accelerates adoption.



Crypto Show : full review of tokenomics and the presale timeline.

Community Engagement

The project reports consistent growth in engagement, with regular updates distributed via daily announcements and AMAs. Several independent analyst channels have provided detailed overviews of Bitcoin Swift’s PoY structure, presale mechanics, and launch timeline.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming August 30 early launch represents the next milestone in Bitcoin Swift’s rollout. With PoY rewards distributed at the end of each presale stage, participants are able to access scheduled yield while positioning for the transition to mainnet.

The current Stage 6 presale window remains open for less than 8 days, after which rewards will be distributed, and the presale will advance to the next stage.

Key Information

Stage 6 Presale is live with $1,000,000+ raised

Bonus program offers up to 100% additional tokens

PoY rewards at 166% APY, distributed at the end of Stage 6

Early launch confirmed for August 30, 2025

For updates, timelines, and participation details, visit the official Bitcoin Swift website and follow the project’s community channels.

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Swift. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

