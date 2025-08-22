Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2025.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cibor-loanCibor-loanCibor-loanCita-loanEuribor-loan
ISINDK000954993-3DK000955000-6DK000954985-9DK000955116-0DK000955019-6
Reference rateCibor3MCibor3MCibor3MCita3MEuribor3M
Cover poolH (SDO)G (RO)H (SDO)H (SDO)H (SDO)
Series32H32G32H32H32H
CallableNoNoNoYesNo
Auction results     
Total allotmentDKK 11,700 mio.DKK 9,600 mio.DKK 16,400 mio.DKK 5,500 mio.EUR 525 mio.
Total bids DKK 36,113 mio.DKK 30.954 mio.DKK 42,811 mio.DKK 20,151 mio.EUR 3,900 mio.
Interest rate spread+0,17%+0,18%+0,16%+0,54%+0,50%
Price100,20100,20100,20100.00100,20
Other information     
Maturity01-10-202901-04-202801-10-202901-10-202801-04-2028


Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

