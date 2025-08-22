Connected Building Market Report 2025 | AI, IoT, 5G, and Digital Twins Power Next Wave of Connected Building Market Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Building Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The connected building market is experiencing a significant growth trajectory. With an increase from $79.63 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $88.27 billion in 2025, it achieves a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This surge is fueled by rigorous energy efficiency regulations, an increasing demand for smart cities, improved cybersecurity in infrastructures, the necessity for enhanced occupant comfort, and the growing accessibility of remote monitoring solutions.
Forecasts indicate that by 2029, the connected building market will ascend to $131.67 billion, maintaining a 10.5% CAGR. Key growth drivers include a heightened focus on energy efficiency, intensified government regulations, urbanization, continued smart city initiatives, plus the advancement of 5G and edge computing. Innovations such as IoT and AI integration, smart HVAC and lighting systems, blockchain for data security, and digital twins for real-time monitoring are pivotal trends pushing forward the industry.
The rising demand for energy-efficient systems plays a crucial role in market expansion. Connected buildings utilize IoT devices, sensors, and automation systems to control energy usage, reducing waste and boosting sustainability. This appeal is growing among both businesses and homeowners. For instance, a 2022 report from Energy UK highlighted the need to amplify annual energy efficiency projects from 150,000 installations in 2021 to one million by 2030, underscoring the sector's growth potential.
Additionally, companies are embracing sustainable innovations to improve efficiency and lessen environmental impact, exemplified by Schneider Electric's 2024 launch of a SMART buildings division aimed at accelerating the adoption of intelligent, energy-efficient building solutions, aligning with Canada's sustainability objectives. Similarly, Johnson Controls' 2023 acquisition of FM Systems enhances their OpenBlue digital capabilities through advanced workplace management integration.
Prominent market participants include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, and many others. North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Significant regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Countries like Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, UK, and USA are integral to this market.
Through smart infrastructure, connected buildings enhance efficiency, security, and sustainability, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. These structures are prevalent across commercial, residential, and industrial settings, fostering smarter environments.
Connected building solutions encompass integrated technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and are implemented via on-premises, cloud-based, or hybrid frameworks. Industries served include manufacturing, IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and more.
The latest research on the connected building market provides comprehensive insights, covering global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, market segments, trends, and opportunities. It presents a thorough understanding of the current and future industry dynamics.
Scope of Coverage:
- Components: Solutions, Services
- Technology Platforms: IoT, Mobile Applications, AI and Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, Edge Computing
- Deployment Types: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid Solutions
- End-Users: Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Residential, Other Sectors
- Key Solutions: Energy Management, Lighting Control, HVAC Management, Security Systems, Automation Platforms
- Services: Consulting, Deployment, Managed Services, Support, and Training
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$87.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$129.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Connected Building Market Characteristics
- Connected Building Market Trends and Strategies
- Connected Building Market - Macro Economic Scenario
- Global Connected Building Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
- Global Connected Building PESTEL Analysis
- Analysis of End Use Industries
- Global Connected Building Market Growth Rate Analysis
- Global Connected Building Historic Market Size and Growth
- Global Connected Building Forecast Market Size and Growth
- Global Connected Building Total Addressable Market (TAM)
- Connected Building Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Component
- Segmentation by Technology Platform
- Segmentation by Deployment Type
- Segmentation by End-User
- Sub-Segmentation of Solutions
- Sub-Segmentation of Services
- Connected Building Market Regional and Country Analysis
- Connected Building Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
- Connected Building Market Competitive Landscape
- Connected Building Market Company Profiles
- Connected Building Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
- Global Connected Building Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Connected Building Market
- Recent Developments in the Connected Building Market
- Connected Building Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
- Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
- Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
- Growth Strategies
- Microsoft Corporation
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
- Hitachi Ltd
- Siemens AG
- Intel Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc
- Schneider Electric
- Honeywell International Inc
- Mitsubishi Electric
- ABB Ltd
- Johnson Controls
- Eaton Corporation
- Delta Electronics Inc
- Legrand
- Rockwell Automation
- Advantech Co Ltd
- Bosch Building Technologies
- Lutron Electronics
Companies Featured
Some of the major companies featured in this Connected Building market report include:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3imw3t
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment