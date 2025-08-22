Eco-Friendly Automotive Paint Global Market Report 2025 | BASF, Toyota, Akzo Nobel, and Nippon Paint - Key Leaders in Eco-Friendly Automotive Coatings

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eco-Friendly Automotive Paint Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The eco-friendly automotive paint market continues to demonstrate robust growth, with market size projected to rise from $2.57 billion in 2024 to $2.72 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This trend is driven by increasing environmental consciousness, escalating R&D investments, urbanization, and a surge in automotive production alongside the integration of bio-based polymers. Forecasts indicate that the market will reach $3.41 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8%, fueled by government initiatives and consumer preferences for sustainable products.

The expansion of vehicle manufacturing is a significant growth catalyst for eco-friendly automotive paints. As automotive manufacturers expand production capacities to meet growing demand, eco-friendly paints are crucial in reducing emissions, meeting regulatory standards, and enhancing manufacturing efficiency. For instance, global car sales reached 74.6 million units in 2024, up 2.5% from 2023, underscoring the demand for sustainable automotive solutions.

To retain a competitive edge, companies are innovating with eco-friendly paint repair services, employing sustainable materials and low-VOC formulations. Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., for example, introduced the Mastercraft brand, incorporating energy-efficient systems and advanced technologies to achieve carbon neutrality in automotive body and paint repair services. Such initiatives set new benchmarks for ESG leadership, providing high-performance automotive repair solutions with a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Notably, the Durr Group's collaboration with Mercedes-Benz emphasizes CO?-free vehicle painting, utilizing green electricity to reduce energy consumption and eliminate fossil fuel usage. This partnership exemplifies the shift towards decarbonization within the automotive industry. Companies leading this market include Toyota Motor Corporation, BASF SE, and Akzo Nobel N.V., among others.

The North American region was the largest market in 2024, with significant activities in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions. Countries such as the USA, China, and Germany are pivotal in this market, aligning with government regulations that favor eco-friendliness.

Eco-friendly paints reduce VOCs, hazardous air pollutants, and carbon emissions, maintaining durability and compliance with environmental standards. Predominant resin types include acrylic, epoxy, and polyurethane, known for UV resistance and quick drying. These paints are employed by automotive OEMs and refinishers, using methods like brush, roller, and spray coatings. The market consists of sales from water-based paints, powder coatings, electrocoating primers, and more, measured in 'factory gate' values.

Overall, the eco-friendly automotive paint market offers extensive opportunities, with ongoing research providing comprehensive insights into global market size, regional shares, competitive dynamics, and emerging trends. The market's trajectory underscores its pivotal role in aligning the automotive industry with sustainability goals.

The global report answers vital questions about the size, growth, and dynamics of the eco-friendly automotive paint market. It provides insights i

nto economic relationships, demographic impacts, and key forces shaping the market's future trajectory. The report delivers critical data across multiple categories, including market characteristics, historic and forecast growth, segmentation, regional analyses, competitive landscapes, and market shares, alongside suggested strategies for navigating the market as it evolves post-crisis.

