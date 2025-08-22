Canada Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025 | EStruxture Data Centers, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers and Equinix are Some of the Leading Data Center Operators by Capacity

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database product covers the Canada data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 116 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 19 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Calgary, Charlottetown, Gatineau, Halifax, Kamloops, Kelowna, Kitchener, Lethbridge, Markham, Mississauga, Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Richmond Hill, Saint John, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo, White City, Winnipeg.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Calgary leads the upcoming market, representing more than 25% of Canada's future power capacity.

eStruxture Data Centers, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers and Equinix are some of the leading data center operators by capacity.

Over 20 upcoming colocation and hyperscale self-built data center projects across Canada are expected to contribute approximately 2 GW of capacity, with many facilities still in the announced or planning stages.

Microsoft is actively expanding its hyperscale footprint in Canada, with four large-scale data center projects under construction across Quebec and Ontario.

Existing Data Centers (116 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (VA 1 or DC 7)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (19 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Canada Data Center market database include:

eStruxture Data Centers (Fengate Asset Management)

Cologix

Woodland Cree First Nation ,Vantage Data Centers

Equinix

Compass Datacenters

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Digital Realty

Fibre Centre

Telehouse (Allied Properties)

Core Data Centres

QScale (First & Second Phase)

Enovum Data Centres

Ascent (TowerBrook Capital Partners)

Serverfarm

Centersquare (Cyxtetra Technologies)

TeraGo (Hut 8)

Bell AI Fabric

N Plus Networks

(11:11 Systems) Sungard Availability Services

Centrilogic

Rack & Data

DataCity

BastionHost

Leaseweb (INAP(iWeb)

Sasktel

EdgeConneX

PureColo

Whipcord Edge (Canada15Edge Data Centers)

Rogers Communication

iTel Networks

United American Corp (TNW Networks)

Cogent Communications

FuseForward (CanShield Data Center)

Canadan Web Hosting

Priority Colo

Atlantic Technology Centre

STACK Infrastructure

Yondr Group

Nordik Data Centers & Accelsius

QScale

Townsite Planning Inc

Beacon AI Centers (Nadia Partners)

Avaio and Adam Real Estate

Carpere Valley

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

