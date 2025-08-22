Gentex Announces Third Quarter 2025 Cash Dividend

ZEELAND, Mich., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection technologies, medical devices, and consumer electronics, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (12 cents) per share that will be payable October 22, 2025, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on October 8, 2025.

About the Company

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market: GNTX) is a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection technologies, medical devices, and consumer electronics. Visit the Company’s websites at www.gentex.com, fulldisplaymirror.com, and ir.gentex.com.

Contact Information

Gentex Investor Relations

616-931-3505

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.