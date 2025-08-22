Century Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Century’, NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in autoimmune disease and cancer, today announced that Brent Pfeiffenberger, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of Century Therapeutics, will share a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference. In addition, members of management will be available for meetings with investors at the conference from September 9-10, 2025, in New York, NY.

The on-demand webcast of the company presentation will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 5, 2025, on the Investors page of Century’s website at www.centurytx.com. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop cell therapies with the potential to provide meaningful advantages over existing cell therapies. Century’s genetically engineered, iPSC-derived cell therapy pipeline includes programs designed to address autoimmune diseases and cancers. Century believes its commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an opportunity to advance the course of autoimmune disease and cancer care. For more information on Century Therapeutics, please visit www.centurytx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

