Flaggemelding

Hawkeye Invest AS, et selskap som kontrolleres av Øystein Barmen, har i dag solgt 2 000 000 aksjer i PCI Biotech Holding ASA. Etter handelen eier Hawkeye Invest AS ingen aksjer i PCI Biotech Holding ASA.
