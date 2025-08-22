Flaggemelding

 | Source: PCI Biotech Holding ASA PCI Biotech Holding ASA

Hawkeye Invest AS, et selskap som kontrolleres av Øystein Barmen, har i dag solgt 2 000 000 aksjer i PCI Biotech Holding ASA. Etter handelen eier Hawkeye Invest AS ingen aksjer i PCI Biotech Holding ASA.



Recommended Reading