Beta-Glucan Market Set to Reach USD 800 Million by 2029, Driven by Expanding Applications Across Industries

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The report beta-glucan market size is projected to grow from $542 million in 2024 to $800 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.1%. This growth is being driven by the rising demand for natural food additives, the increasing use of beta-glucan in pharmaceuticals, and its emerging role in cosmetics and sustainable packaging solutions.

Beta-Glucan: A Versatile Industrial Ingredient

Known for its health benefits—boosting immunity, reducing inflammation, and lowering cholesterol—beta-glucan is now gaining traction beyond traditional food and supplement applications. Industries are exploring innovative uses, such as eco-friendly alternatives in food packaging.

For instance, research published in the Journal of Applied Polymer Science (2020) demonstrated that beta-glucan-based films have promising mechanical strength, making them suitable as edible coatings for fresh produce to extend shelf life. Additionally, the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre has investigated using beta-glucan as a coating for paper-based packaging to improve water resistance and durability. Companies like Biopack have already introduced beta-glucan-based coatings, combining functionality with sustainability goals.

North America Leads the Market

The North American beta-glucan industry is expected to capture the largest share due to its extensive application across health-focused products. Key players in the region include Merck (US) and Lesaffre (US). Technological advancements have expanded beta-glucan's applications in food and beverages, where it functions as a thickening agent, fat substitute, dietary fiber, and hypocholesterolemic agent.

Consumer trends toward low-calorie and low-fat foods, driven by rising obesity and cardiovascular concerns, are fueling demand for natural, health-promoting ingredients. Data from the CDC and the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2021-2022) indicates an adult obesity rate of 42.4% in 2020-2021, highlighting the shift toward healthier dietary choices.

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs

The growth of the food industry and the increasing use of functional ingredients in Canada and Mexico further bolster beta-glucan demand in the region.

Yeast Emerges as a Key Source

Among the various sources of beta-glucan, yeast is projected to grow fastest during 2024-2029. Yeast, particularly species like Saccharomyces cerevisiae, offers scalability, consistent quality, and cost-effectiveness. It is a crucial player in industrial fermentation for bread, beer, and biofuel production, and advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering have enhanced its efficiency in beta-glucan production.

Dietary Supplements: The Fastest Growing Application

The dietary supplement segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the beta-glucan market. Products like Swisse Wellness’ Beta-Immune Booster, launched in 2021, highlight the rising consumer interest in natural, immune-boosting supplements. This trend indicates strong potential for beta-glucan in health-focused consumer products.

Key Players in the Beta-Glucan Market

Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)

Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)

DSM Firmenich (Switzerland)

Merck (US)

Kemin Industries (US)

Alltech (US)

AngelYeast Co. Ltd (China)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Leiber (Germany)

Lesaffre (France)

Associated British Foods Plc (UK)

Biorigin (Brazil)

Ceapro Inc. (Canada)

Specialty Biotech Co. Ltd. (US)

Garuda International Inc. (US)

VW-Ingredients (Netherlands)

Super Beta Glucan (US)

As consumer awareness of health benefits grows and industries explore innovative applications, the global beta-glucan market is poised for robust growth. From functional foods and supplements to sustainable packaging and cosmetics, beta-glucan’s versatility ensures it will remain a valuable ingredient across multiple sectors.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is beta-glucan?

What is the current size of the beta-glucan market?

What are the major applications of beta-glucan?

Which industries drive the demand for beta-glucan?

What are the health benefits associated with beta-glucan?

Which regions are leading the beta-glucan market growth?

What are the key factors driving the beta-glucan market?

Who are the major players in the beta-glucan market?

What are the challenges facing the beta-glucan market?

What is the future outlook for the beta-glucan market?

Get access to the latest updates on beta-glucan companies