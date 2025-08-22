SOLOWIN Launches Dubai Operations Center, Accelerating Expansion in UAE Market Following Saudi Layout

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) (“Solowin” or the “Company”), a leading financial services firm providing comprehensive solutions across traditional and digital assets, today announced the official launch of its Dubai Operations Center and the commencement of its application for a Category 3C asset management license from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), one of the world’s most advanced financial centers and the leading financial hub for the Middle East. This move follows Solowin’s recently disclosed strategic collaboration with CITIC Construction on August 20, 2025, to develop financial technology infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, further underscoring the Company’s accelerating expansion across the Middle East region of compliant financial services.

Solowin has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a prominent UAE local enterprise, aiming to rapidly penetrate the local financial services market by leveraging established client networks. The Company selected DIFC as its Middle Eastern hub, primarily due to its regulatory advantage of mutual recognition framework with Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). Leveraging Solowin’s existing global regulatory licenses, the DIFC approval process is expected to be substantially streamlined with chance to be completed within three months. This expansion is set to strengthen capital and asset connectivity between the Middle East and Asia, offering regional investors access to compliant digital asset management and tokenized products.

“The Dubai Operations Center is a pivotal addition to Solowin’s global compliance network,” said Peter Lok, CEO of Solowin. “By integrating Saudi-based infrastructure resources, we are fully committed to contribute a cross-regional ‘digital financial silk road’.”

The initial services will target institutional clients seeking Sharia-compliant products, offering structured products supported by real-world assets (RWA) and computing power.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a leading global financial services firm operating in both traditional and Web3 industry. Founded in 2016, it has delivered a unique, full-spectrum ecosystem that bridges traditional and decentralized finance. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) licensed subsidiaries with full digital asset capabilities, the Company operates a robust Web3 Infrastructure division. Through its self-developed, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade platform, Solowin delivers compliant traditional finance (TradFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global digital payment solutions—solidifying its role as a key player in reshaping global finance through a seamless Web3-to-TradFi ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://solowin.io or investor relations webpage at https://ir.solowin.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@solomonwin.com.hk

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Phone: +1-512-354-7000

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com