4D Imaging Radar Market Size to Hit USD 11.30 Billion by 2032, at 21.54% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Imaging Radar Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The 4D Imaging Radar Market Size was valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 11.30 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 21.54% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Accelerating Mobility and Safety with Rising Impact of 4D Imaging Radar in Autonomous Systems

The Global 4D Imaging Radar Market is rapidly expanding due to rising adoption in autonomous vehicles, ADAS, healthcare, and surveillance systems, driven by increasing demand for safety, precision, and environment-aware real-time sensing. The U.S. market alone, valued at USD 0.63 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 2.86 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 20.98%, propelled by government safety regulations, smart mobility, defense expenditure, and leading OEMs and sensor manufacturers. Providing better spatial awareness (object speed, distance, direction and elevation), 4D radar can help implementing lane-keeping and collision avoidance, and pedestrian detection even in poor weather conditions, making it a key enabler in modern mobility solutions fueling global ADAS adoption.

Get a Sample Report of 4D Imaging Radar Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7966

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Arbe Robotics

Uhnder

Oculii

Zendar

Aptiv

Texas Instruments

NXP

Analog Devices

Smartmicro

Mistral Solutions

Echodyne

Bitsensing

Vayyar

Aeva

Ainstein

GhostWave

Steradian

RoboSense

Uhnder Automotive Radar

Retina AI Radar

4D Imaging Radar Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.38 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.54% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Range (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range)

• By Application (ADAS, Security & Surveillance, Patient Diagnostics & Monitoring)

• By End-User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial)

Purchase Single User PDF of 4D Imaging Radar Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7966

Key Industry Segmentation

By Range

The Short Range segment dominated the 4D Imaging Radar Market in 2024 with a 42.7% share, driven by its widespread use in ADAS features like parking assistance, blind-spot detection, and low-speed maneuvering, offering reliable and cost-effective close-proximity detection for mass-market vehicles.

The Long Range segment is expected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 22.36% from 2024 to 2032, due to their ability requirements for long-range object they can accurately recognize and use lane-level positioning, and high-resolution multi-object detection for autonomous driving, with ultra-precise radar applying for self-driving applications, recently advancing by Arbe Robotics.

By Application

In 2024, the ADAS segment dominated the 4D Imaging Radar Market with a 66.4% share, driven by integration of radar-based safety features like lane assist, collision warning, and adaptive cruise control, supported by mandatory safety regulations, with companies like Continental AG providing scalable platforms for premium and mid-segment vehicles.

The Patient Diagnostics & Monitoring segment is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 23.15% from 2025–2032, as hospitals and homecare settings seek contactless vital sign monitoring solutions, such as those provided by innovator Imaging, whose patented technology enables camera- and wearable-free, privacy-preserving tracking of patients in neonatal and elderly care environments.

By End-User

In 2024, the Automotive segment led the 4D Imaging Radar Market with a 62.9% share, owing to the growing demand for autonomous vehicles and the integration of advanced safety features in modern vehicles, and the companies such as Bosch are providing next-gen radar sensors for ADAS and highway pilot systems.

The Healthcare segment is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 24.31% from 2024–2032, due to demand for IoT-enabled contactless patient monitoring, fall detection and chronic disease management is advancing 4D radar systems for safe and continuous monitoring of a spectrum of health data.

Global 4D Imaging Radar Market Regional Insights and Growth Trends

In 2024, North America led the 4D Imaging Radar Market with a 35.8% revenue share, owing to technologically advanced infrastructure & higher number of autonomous driven vehicles and defense expenditures. With a robust automotive industry, the highest defense budget in the world, and first-place standing in radar R&D, the U.S. leads the way.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 23.23%, led by China, Japan, and South Korea through vehicle manufacturing, smart city projects, and government-backed ADAS initiatives. Europe, led by Germany, maintains substantial market share due to its automotive hubs, ADAS regulations, and defense investments. The Middle East & Africa sees UAE leading via smart city and defense modernization, while Brazil dominates Latin America with rising automotive radar adoption.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on 4D Imaging Radar Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7966

Recent News:

In August 2025, bitsensing, KAIST AVE Lab, and ZETA Mobility have partnered to commercialize AI-powered 4D imaging radar, enhancing autonomous vehicle safety and ADAS performance. The collaboration combines radar hardware, AI algorithms, and large-scale automotive datasets to improve real-time object detection and all-weather reliability.

In MAY 2025, Mobileye’s 4D Imaging Radar opens the door to SAE Level 3 highway driving by 2028 with best-in-class long-range detection of vehicles, pedestrians and objects in all weather conditions. With the highest performing RFIC ever offered, 11 TOPS of processing, 1500+ virtual channels per chip, the system provides precise, robust, and scalable all-weather perception.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs) – 4D Imaging Radar Market

Performance & Capability Benchmarks – Helps You Assess Radar Accuracy, Detection Range, Angular And Elevation Resolution, And Frame Rate For Real-Time Decision-Making Across Different Vehicle Speeds And Environmental Conditions.

Technological Adoption Rate – Highlights Integration Of 4d Radar In Next-Gen Adas, Sensor Fusion Stacks, And Autonomous Vehicle Platforms, Identifying Underpenetrated Opportunities For Innovation.

Reliability & Environmental Compliance Metrics – Tracks Performance Degradation In Adverse Weather, Mtbf, False Detection Rates, Interference Incidents, And Ip/Temperature Compliance For Automotive-Grade Radars.

Cost & Efficiency Indicators – Evaluates Module Cost Trends, Power Consumption, Cost-Benefit Of Replacing Multi-Sensor Suites With 4d Radar, And Reduction In Sensor Complexity.

Competitive Landscape – Analyzes Key Players’ Market Reach, Product Offerings, R&D, And Technology Leadership In High-Precision, All-Weather 4d Radar Systems.

Integration & Adoption Metrics – Measures The Number Of 4d Radar Units Per Vehicle, Radar-On-Chip Usage, And Software-Defined Radar Deployment In Scalable Ev And L3/L4 Autonomous Models.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.