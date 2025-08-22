Important Notice for Long-Term Shareholders of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW); Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA); SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT); and Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) shares prior to February 28, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/flywire-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW), through certain of its officers, consistently touted the sustainability of Flywire’s revenue growth and financial condition, while downplaying the anticipated negative impacts of permit- and visa-related headwinds on the Company’s business. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the strength and sustainability of Flywire’s revenue growth was overstated; (ii) the negative impact that permit and visa-related restrictions were having and were likely to have on Flywire’s business was understated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Ibotta, Inc. shares on or shortly after the company's April 18, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ibotta-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085, to learn more.



WHY? A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that statements made in Ibotta Inc’s (NYSE: IBTA) Registration Statement issued in connection with Ibotta’s April 18, 2024 initial public offering were false and/or misleading when made because they did not properly warn investors of the risks concerning Ibotta’s contract with The Kroger Co. Kroger’s contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning. Despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta’s contract with Walmart, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger’s contract.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) shares prior to September 9, 2020, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/selectquote-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.



WHY? On May 1, 2025, at approximately noon eastern standard time, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) filed a False Claims Act complaint against SelectQuote, alleging, “[f]rom 2016 through at least 2021” SelectQuote received “tens of millions of dollars” in “illegal kickbacks” from health insurance companies in exchange for steering Medicare beneficiaries to enroll in the insurers’ plans. Further, SelectQuote, in exchange for kickbacks, engaged in a conspiracy with major insurers to illegally discriminate against beneficiaries deemed to be less profitable, including those with disabilities. The DOJ concluded that SelectQuote made materially false claims by stating it offers “unbiased coverage comparisons” when in fact it “repeatedly directed Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that paid them the most money, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers’ plans.”

As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects including: (1) that the Company was directing Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that best compensated SelectQuote, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers’ plans; (2) that SelectQuote did not provided unbiased comparison shopping for Medicare Advantage insurance plans; (3) that SelectQuote received illegal kickbacks to steer Medicare beneficiaries to certain insurers and limit enrollment in competitors’ plans; (4) that as a result, SelectQuote had not complied with applicable laws, regulations, and contractual provisions; (5) that SelectQuote was vulnerable to regulatory and legal sanctions as a result of its conduct, including claims that it had violated the False Claims Act; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.



If you purchased Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares prior to October 10, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/semtech-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? It is alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint that Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects including (1) that its CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of its server rack customer or end users; (2) that, as a result, the CopperEdge products required certain rack architecture changes; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s sales of CopperEdge products would not ramp-up during fiscal 2026; (4) that, as a result, sales of CopperEdge products would be lower-than-expected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com