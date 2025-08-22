Brachytherapy Market Size to Reach USD 1.78 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Demand for Targeted Cancer Treatments and Technological Advancements – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brachytherapy Market Size & Growth Outlook

According to SNS Insider, the global Brachytherapy Market was valued at USD 949.86 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,775.84 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The U.S. Brachytherapy Market, which stood at USD 311.26 million in 2023, is forecasted to hit USD 504.89 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.54%.

This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, rising adoption of minimally invasive therapies, and the integration of advanced imaging techniques that enhance precision in tumor targeting. Brachytherapy’s ability to deliver high doses of radiation directly to tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding tissues positions it as a cornerstone in modern oncology.





Market Overview

Brachytherapy, also known as internal radiation therapy, involves placing radioactive sources inside or near the tumor site. It is extensively used for prostate, cervical, breast, and skin cancers, offering shorter treatment times and better patient compliance compared to conventional external beam radiation.

In the U.S., leading cancer centers are increasingly investing in brachytherapy systems, supported by favorable reimbursement policies and strong clinical evidence demonstrating improved survival rates. Globally, the integration of AI-driven treatment planning, 3D imaging, and robotic-assisted delivery systems is redefining precision oncology and broadening the scope of brachytherapy applications.

Brachytherapy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 949.86 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 1775.84 Million CAGR CAGR of 7.23% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Dosage:

In 2023, High-Dose Rate (HDR) brachytherapy accounted for the maximum market share of 73.40% due to its shorter treatment time, efficiency, and outpatient availability. Although HDR achieves significant dose escalation in a lower number of sessions without compromising the efficacy become the treatment of choice for a variety of cancers. LDR Brachytherapy is the fastest-growing segment, due to its demonstrated long-term effectiveness in prostate cancer treatment and reduced rates of recurrence, qualities that make it appealing to both patients and physicians.

By Product:

Applicators & Afterloaders held the largest share of 45.20% in 2023, closely followed by implantation devices, as implantation devices help in accurate source placement and safe radioactive material handling. Continuing design refinements with advances in imaging technology help increase the precision of treatment. The fastest-expanding product category is brachytherapy seeds, benefiting from minimally invasive implantation methods and an appropriate proportion of outpatient applications for prostate cancer management.

By Application:

Prostate cancer continued as the most prominent application segment in 2023, with a share of 33.15%, due to robust clinical data supporting its use and increasing incidence rates combined with beneficial outcomes from treatment. The fastest application this year is gynecological cancer, which buckled due to growing awareness and early diagnosis, together with technological advancements in applicator design for more specific treatment delivery.

Brachytherapy Market Segmentation

By Dosage

High-dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low-dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

By Product

Seeds

Applicators & Afterloaders

Electronic Brachytherapy

By Application

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

Regional Insights

In 2023, the North American brachytherapy market was one of the largest markets with a share of 46.60 % in countries like the US and Canada on account of high clinical adoption, Advanced healthcare access to medical facilities, and a well-established base for oncology research, which is ready to boost the brachytherapy market in the coming years. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to record a significant positive CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, improving healthcare infrastructure in countries like China and India, and growing government initiatives for improving access to cancer treatment.

Recent Developments

September 2024, Varian (Siemens Healthineers) teamed up with Sun Nuclear to integrate SunCHECK quality management on its radiotherapy systems, ensuring consistent quality assurance for brachytherapy treatments.

June 2024, Elekta launched a new AI-assisted treatment planning module for brachytherapy to enhance accuracy and reduce planning time in the clinic.

Therapy Adoption Mapping by Cancer Type & Stage – Detailed mapping of brachytherapy adoption rates by cancer type (prostate, cervical, skin, breast) and clinical stage, highlighting treatment preference shifts.

– Detailed mapping of brachytherapy adoption rates by cancer type (prostate, cervical, skin, breast) and clinical stage, highlighting treatment preference shifts. Treatment Workflow & Technology Integration Analysis – Breakdown of brachytherapy workflow (diagnosis → planning → delivery → follow-up) with insights on technology touchpoints (AI, imaging, robotics).

– Breakdown of brachytherapy workflow (diagnosis → planning → delivery → follow-up) with insights on technology touchpoints (AI, imaging, robotics). Hospital vs. Outpatient Treatment Economics – Comparative cost-benefit analysis of in-patient vs. out-patient brachytherapy delivery models, including ROI for providers.

– Comparative cost-benefit analysis of in-patient vs. out-patient brachytherapy delivery models, including ROI for providers. Regulatory & Reimbursement Intelligence Dashboard – Country-by-country analysis of reimbursement policies, regulatory timelines, and approval pathways for brachytherapy systems and isotopes.

– Country-by-country analysis of reimbursement policies, regulatory timelines, and approval pathways for brachytherapy systems and isotopes. Innovation Heatmap – Visual mapping of R&D activity, patents, and clinical trial pipelines in brachytherapy, highlighting emerging isotopes and delivery technologies.

– Visual mapping of R&D activity, patents, and clinical trial pipelines in brachytherapy, highlighting emerging isotopes and delivery technologies. Physician & Patient Sentiment Insights – Survey-based or secondary data-driven insights on clinician adoption willingness and patient acceptance of brachytherapy.

– Survey-based or secondary data-driven insights on clinician adoption willingness and patient acceptance of brachytherapy. Competitor Supply Chain & OEM Partnership Matrix – Detailed mapping of supply chain networks, OEM collaborations, and third-party component suppliers for brachytherapy devices.

