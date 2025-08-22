Growth Strategies in the Cardiac Biomarkers Market 2025-2032 - Troponin Dominates with 35% Share, Supported by AHA Recommendations

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Biomarkers Market - Types, Applications and Testing Locations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Valued at US$22.7 billion in 2025, the global cardiac biomarkers market is projected to reach US$57.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%. Key growth drivers include the rising global burden of cardiovascular diseases, rapid adoption of point-of-care (PoC) testing, and technological advancements in high-sensitivity assays.

The market is further supported by the shift toward personalized medicine, increasing investment in AI-integrated diagnostics, and expanding access to healthcare in emerging regions. Aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and the global rise in comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes are broadening the patient base, while strong regulatory backing and improved reimbursement policies are accelerating adoption and innovation across both developed and developing markets.



Cardiac Biomarkers Regional Market Analysis



North America dominates the global cardiac biomarkers market, accounting for a 41.8% share in 2025, driven by a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, robust healthcare infrastructure, and strong R&D investment. The United States leads the region due to early adoption of high-sensitivity assays, favorable reimbursement, and regulatory support from the FDA. Europe follows with accelerated growth attributed to an aging population, increased incidence of acute coronary syndrome, and widespread use of biomarkers for early diagnosis.

Conversely, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 16% from 2025 to 2032. This growth is fueled by improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable incomes, and a significant burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in countries like China and India. China's leadership in this market is bolstered by national health initiatives and improved diagnostic accuracy. In contrast, India is experiencing rapid growth due to urbanization and government-supported health reforms. The expansion of the market in this region is further driven by increasing awareness, medical tourism, and the strategic focus of global manufacturers.



Cardiac Biomarkers Market Analysis by Type



Troponin accounts for the largest portion of the global cardiac biomarkers market, with an estimated market share of 35% in 2025. Its dominance is driven by exceptional sensitivity and specificity in detecting myocardial injury, making it the gold standard for diagnosing acute coronary syndromes (ACS) and myocardial infarctions (MI). High-sensitivity troponin assays enable early and accurate detection of cardiac events, facilitating timely clinical interventions. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends troponin as the preferred biomarker, warning against less specific alternatives such as CK-MB and myoglobin. Troponin I and T levels remain elevated for days post-event, aiding in both diagnosis and prognosis.

On the other hand, the BNP and NT-proBNP segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period 2025-2032. Natriuretic peptides are crucial in diagnosing and managing heart failure, helping to differentiate between cardiac and non-cardiac conditions and guiding treatment decisions. With the global burden of heart failure on the rise, demand for BNP-based tests is accelerating. Their prognostic value in risk stratification and recurrence prediction fuels adoption across emergency and chronic care settings.



Cardiac Biomarkers Market Analysis by Application



Myocardial Infarction (MI) is the leading application segment in the cardiac biomarkers market, accounting for a 41.6% share in 2025. This dominance is driven by the rising global incidence of MI, necessitating rapid and accurate diagnosis to guide timely interventions. Cardiac biomarkers such as troponins, CK-MB, and myoglobin are essential for detecting myocardial injury, providing greater diagnostic accuracy than ECGs or clinical symptom history alone. The growing use of POC testing in emergency departments underscores the critical role of biomarkers in early detection and risk stratification.

In contrast, the Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) segment is anticipated to achieve the fastest CAGR of 15.4% from 2025 to 2032, driven by the growing adoption of accelerated diagnostic protocols and payer incentives aimed at reducing unnecessary hospital admissions. Rising disease prevalence, especially in low- and middle-income countries, along with the integration of biomarker panels into chronic care and ASCVD management, is further propelling demand. ACS diagnostics increasingly rely on high-sensitivity troponin assays, enabling rapid triage and improved clinical outcomes in high-risk populations.



Cardiac Biomarkers Market Analysis by Location of Testing



The laboratory testing segment dominates the global cardiac biomarkers market, capturing a 62.2% share in 2025 due to its high accuracy, scalability, and adherence to standardized protocols. Clinical labs support high-volume testing with broad biomarker panels and robust quality control, making them the preferred choice for confirmatory diagnostics. Despite longer turnaround times, their diagnostic precision supports critical decision-making in hospitals and reference centers.

Conversely, the Point-of-Care (PoC) testing segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2025 to 2032, driven by demand for rapid, bedside diagnostics in emergency and decentralized settings. PoC tests enable faster clinical decisions, enhance patient triage, and are increasingly adopted in elderly care, home settings, and low-resource environments. However, limitations around accuracy and throughput remain a challenge. Continuous advancements in POC platforms and cost pressures in healthcare are expected to accelerate their adoption.



Report Scope



This global report on Cardiac Biomarkers analyzes the market based on type, application, and location of testing for the period 2022-2032 with projections from 2025 to 2032 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2022-2024

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2025-2032

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 10+ Abbott laboratories Biomerieux SA Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Creative Diagnostics Danaher Corporation F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Life Diagnostics, Inc. QuidelOrtho Corporation Randox Laboratories Ltd. Siemens Healthineers AG Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Cardiac Biomarkers Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

Cardiac Biomarkers Market by Type

Troponins (I and T)

B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP)/NT-proBNP

Creatine Kinase-MB (CK-MB)

Myoglobin

Ischemia-Modified Albumin (IMA)

Other Types (Heart-Type Fatty Acid Binding Protein (H-FABP), High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hs-CRP), Copeptin, and Other Emerging Biomarkers)

Cardiac Biomarkers Market by Application

Myocardial Infarction (MI)

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)

Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)

Atherosclerosis

Other Applications (Including Arrhythmia, Cardiomyopathies, Myocarditis, Pericarditis, Post-operative Monitoring, Cardiotoxicity, and Cardiac Wellness Programs)

Cardiac Biomarkers Market by Location of Testing

Laboratory Testing

Point-of-Care (POC) Testing

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 256 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $22.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $57.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global

