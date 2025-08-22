Highsman and Illicit Partner to Bring HIT STICKS to Missouri with Exclusive Launch Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team behind the award-winning cannabis brand Illicit has partnered with legendary NFL running back Ricky Williams’ lifestyle cannabis company Highsman to bring the innovative HIT STICKS to Missouri. The partnership officially starts with a weekend of exclusive events across the state, starting Friday, August 22.

The launch begins with a live radio broadcast with 810 AM Sports Radio at From The Earth State Line, followed by a meet & greet with Ricky Williams from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additional meet and greets will take place throughout the weekend at select Codes and Good Day Farms locations. On Saturday, August 23, Highsman and the Illicit team will participate in the Vlasic Classic Annual Golf Tournament in the Ozarks, where proceeds will benefit the Last Prisoner Project and Freedom Grow, two leading organizations dedicated to cannabis justice reform. The weekend closes on Sunday, August 24, with more store visits at select dispensaries.

The partnership will launch Highsman’s newest products in Missouri:

Exotic Indoor Flower Hit Stick (.3G)

Infused Indoor Hit Stick (.5G)

Live Rosin Infused Hit Stick (.3G)





HIT STICKS offer a convenient, affordable, and potent single-use cannabis option that delivers consistent quality with every puff. The product combines premium flower with curated concentrates and terpenes, all packaged with recyclable materials and designed for seamless on-the-go consumption.

“As an athlete, I’ve always valued performance and accessibility,” said Ricky Williams, founder of Highsman. “With the HIT STICKS, we’ve created a product that delivers the kind of potency and convenience that cannabis consumers deserve, whether they’re tailgating, golfing, or just relaxing at home. Teaming up with Illicit’s cultivation and production team means Missouri gets the best of both worlds, cutting-edge cannabis innovation backed by the expertise of one of the state’s leading brands.”

Williams, who has been actively involved in national cannabis reform efforts, including his role on a cannabis task force engaging with the federal administration on rescheduling, emphasized the importance of this launch in connecting sports, advocacy, and cannabis culture.

About Highsman: Spark Greatness

Highsman is the cannabis lifestyle brand founded by Ricky Williams, entrepreneur, thought leader, and one of the most electrifying NFL running backs of the century. Designed to empower professional and everyday athletes, sports fans, and cannabis consumers alike, Highsman offers premium cannabis products, apparel, and accessories that elevate life on and off the field. Learn more at www.highsman.com .

About Illicit: Freedom Favors the Fearless

As one of Missouri’s best-selling cannabis brands, Illicit’s is dedicated to criminal justice reform in cannabis. Illicit supports legal fees for those prosecuted for outdated cannabis laws, provides reintegration assistance for those released from incarceration, and raises awareness about how the War on Drugs disproportionately affects those of color. For more information, visit www.illicitbrand.com