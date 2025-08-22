Puffer Launches Second UniFi Testnet, Elevating Ethereum Appchain Performance

GEORGE TOWN, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puffer , the leading innovator in Ethereum infrastructure and based rollups, has announced the launch of the second UniFi testnet, marking a major development in the evolution of Ethereum-native execution environments. Built to solve scalability, UX, and economic alignment challenges, UniFi introduces significant performance and decentralization upgrades as part of Puffer’s vision for high-performance, Ethereum-aligned appchains.

Puffer is a protocol launchpad combining unified (re)staking, a based rollup backbone, and plug-and-play composability, enabling scalable, Ethereum-aligned protocols to be spun up fast.

UniFi allows developers building DeFi protocols, high-frequency trading systems, or compliant enterprise dApps to tailor their own appchain architecture with the speed, sovereignty and Ethereum-native interoperability they need.

As Ethereum L1 continues to hit throughput and UX bottlenecks, and rollup fragmentation erodes composability, Puffer UniFi presents a refined alternative: based appchains. These application-specific execution environments are deeply interoperable with Ethereum L1, offer full control over order flow, and share MEV and congestion fees directly with L1 proposers. Unlike isolated rollups, UniFi appchains pay for Ethereum data (via blobs) and stay economically aligned with Ethereum validators, without sacrificing execution sovereignty or speed.

Amir Forouzani, Co-founder of Puffer Labs, said: “With the second version of the UniFi testnet, we’re proving that performance and decentralization don’t have to be mutually exclusive. UniFi gives developers the ability to own their execution environment and their order flow, without giving up Ethereum composability.”

UniFi v2 brings significant performance, architecture, and decentralization upgrades, including:

Sub-10ms Transaction Finality via decentralized preconfirmations (Preconf AVS)

L1 ↔L2 Real-Time withdrawals.

Multi-TEE Provers (Intel TDX + AMD SEV) for real-time block proving with reduced trust assumptions

zkProver Integration (via Succinct and Risc Zero) for added proof integrity in future versions once the technique matures.

Support for Atomic Withdrawals via EIP-7702



The UniFi stack builds on the Gattaca-based OP Stack and incorporates multi-TEE infrastructure for live attestation, client diversity, and enhanced privacy. This architecture supports both permissionless, governance-free appchains and custom institutional deployments with compliance features like KYC/KYB.

The Preconf AVS, which underpins UniFi’s low-latency execution, has been upgraded in this second testnet release. Built on EigenLayer, Preconf enables validators to opt in, delegate proposal rights, and earn rewards for availability. Key roadmap stages include:

Phase 1: Centralized gateways with validator opt-ins (live in v2)

Phase 2: Addition of more decentralized gateways with slashing via EigenLayer

Phase 3: Forward compatibility with the Universal Registry Contract (URC) for modular slashing



The validator onboarding process now supports native ETH and LST restaking, reducing friction for participation while preserving strong economic security guarantees.

UniFi continues to lead the way in based sequencing economics, solving the alignment problem between Ethereum L1 proposers and L2 rollup developers. MEV and congestion fees are shared fairly, while developers maintain full control over transaction ordering, creating new monetization opportunities and better aligning incentives across the stack.

UniFi v2 also introduces flexibility and control for both institutional and permissionless builders, such as:

Custom fee structures and gas token logic

On-chain privacy via multi-TEE execution

Dedicated or shared DA layer support

Flexible governance models, including governance-free appchains

The second version of the UniFi testnet is now live, with full support for onboarding developers, validators, and institutional partners. The final mainnet-ready version of UniFi is scheduled for Q4 2025, with support for governance-free rollups, zk-TEE hybrid proving, and real-time L1-L2 interoperability.

About Puffer

Puffer is at the forefront of Ethereum infrastructure innovation, focusing on next-generation rollups backed by liquid restaking (LRT) and pre-confirmation technology as an Anti-Value Sniping (AVS) mechanism. Through products like Puffer UniFi and Puffer UniFi AVS on EigenLayer (decentralized re-staking protocol), Puffer is dedicated to advancing Ethereum’s decentralization. The Puffer token (PUFFER) is listed on major exchanges such as Upbit, Bithumb, Bybit, Kraken, and Bitget. To learn more, visit www.puffer.fi .

