Fifty1 Labs, Inc. Subsidiary Fifty1 AI Labs Partners with ViRx@Stanford Under 'BE READI!' Initiative to Advance AI-Powered Antiviral Drug Repurposing

STANFORD, Calif., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – ViRx@Stanford, a leading biosecurity and pandemic preparedness initiative, and Fifty1 AI Labs, a subsidiary of Fifty1 Labs, Inc. ( OTC: FITY ), an innovative AI-driven drug repurposing company, today announced a strategic partnership under the "BE READI!" initiative. This collaboration will leverage Fifty1's advanced AI platform to repurpose existing drugs into potent antiviral therapies, addressing urgent viral threats and enhancing global health security.

The partnership positions the collaboration within ViRx's "BE READI!" (Biosecurity & Pandemic Preparedness Initiative), emphasizing proactive measures to safeguard global health against emerging pandemics. By harnessing Fifty1's AI capabilities, the initiative will accelerate drug repurposing, enabling rapid development of antiviral treatments that can be deployed swiftly—critical in scenarios where vaccine rollout may take up to a year.

This alliance launches a series of exploratory AI-driven projects designed to expand the antiviral toolkit. Drawing lessons from the devastating impacts of past pandemics, including approximately 10 million deaths from COVID-19 and 50-100 million from the 1918 influenza, the partnership pivots toward future readiness, aiming to mitigate similar or greater mortality in potential outbreaks.

"ViRx's mission to equip the world with early antiviral defenses perfectly complements Fifty1's AI-accelerated, 'safe by design' drug repurposing platform," said Paul Arora, CEO of Fifty1 Labs, Inc. "Together, we're not just responding to threats—we're staying ahead of them, combining scientific rigor with innovative speed to protect lives."

Backed by Stanford's world-class SyneRx antiviral hub, which received a US$69 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) as part of the Antiviral Drug Discovery (AViDD) Centers, ViRx brings institutional strength, global labs, and an expert advisory network. SyneRx focuses on developing outpatient antiviral cocktails against SARS-CoV-2 and other RNA viruses of pandemic potential. Fifty1's cross-disciplinary AI team adds translational agility, with expertise in repurposing off-patent compounds to create cost-effective, efficient therapies.

"This partnership exemplifies how AI can revolutionize antiviral drug discovery, from target identification to clinical prediction," said ViRx Senior Scientist Ed Mills, "By mobilizing Fifty1's platform alongside our global resources, we're building a scalable model that starts at Stanford and extends to international hubs, ensuring rapid, equitable access to life-saving therapeutics."

Together, ViRx and Fifty1 are forging a global, scalable framework for pandemic response. From Stanford's innovation ecosystem to worldwide collaborations—including deputy directors in Vietnam, Israel, Brazil, and Mongolia—the initiative integrates AI and repurposed therapeutics to protect future generations, resonating with stakeholders seeking high-impact, sustainable solutions.

About ViRx@Stanford

ViRx@Stanford is a Stanford-based initiative focused on advancing antiviral drug development to enhance biosecurity and pandemic preparedness. Spinning out of groundbreaking Stanford research, it harnesses cutting-edge AI to accelerate pharmaceutical innovation, aiming to expand the collective antiviral toolkit proactively. With a global network of deputy directors and partnerships, ViRx@Stanford seeks to protect future generations from pandemics by developing life-saving therapies faster and more cost-effectively, starting locally and building out to combat viral diseases worldwide. Visit https://virx.stanford.edu for more information.

About Fifty1 AI Labs

Fifty1 AI Labs, a subsidiary of Fifty1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), is redefining drug discovery by using AI to unlock new potential in proven medicines. By repurposing safe, off-patent compounds, we accelerate smarter therapies that improve lives, reduce costs, and create lasting value for patients, partners, and forward-thinking investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the potential impact, development, and timeline of AI-powered drug repurposing for antiviral therapies, the launch of exploratory AI-driven projects for pandemic readiness, and the ability of Fifty1 AI Labs' platform to transform antiviral treatment strategies and global health security, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause the company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the success and timing of partnerships and projects, the efficacy and safety of repurposed treatments, regulatory approvals, and the company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, please refer to Fifty1 Labs, Inc.'s filings with the OTC Markets. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.