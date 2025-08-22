VIIRL Marketing Joins Inc. 5000 List with Digital Marketing that Delivers Real Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIIRL Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency, made its first appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest growing private companies in the US. Ranked No. 1,442 overall in the US and No. 44 in Arizona, with an incredible 301% growth rate over the last 3 years.

VIIRL’s growth and recognition on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to great client relationships and the results driven together across paid media, digital advertising, and website development. As a trusted marketing partner to over 600 client locations, VIIRL focuses on helping businesses take leads from online search to booked appointment. VIIRL sets itself apart by building technology in-house like automated lead response, lead follow-up, CRM integrations, and our reporting analytics dashboard.

“When we launched VIIRL in 2018, we saw that home services, health & beauty, and other service-based businesses needed help with digital marketing and their online presence. The marketing industry had so much confusion, misinformation, and difficulty measuring results. Business owners just wanted an easy button for online marketing with a vendor they could trust that actually measured ROI. Since then, we’ve continued to learn from our clients and build more marketing easy buttons,” said Marcus Piazzisi, CEO and founder of VIIRL Marketing.

VIIRL is proud and excited to add the Inc. 5000 growth award to the trophy case on the heels of winning its second of their back-to-back Yelp Advertising Parter of the Year Award.

“These awards are such incredible recognition for our team who puts in the work every day to deliver great marketing results for our clients. We are thankful for the support of our clients to make this growth possible. This continues to be a big year for VIIRL where we also announced our first acquisition and just delivered a record ad spend under management in the first half of 2025,” said Jed Winkler, President and COO of VIIRL Marketing.

For the complete Inc. 5000 list visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2025.

About VIIRL

VIIRL is a digital marketing agency focused on measuring, reporting, and demonstrating real results to services businesses. VIIRL helps companies get the highest return on ad spend with quality account management, advertising expertise, and in-house built software tools. With their office in Scottsdale, Arizona, VIIRL serves over 600 clients locations across the US with services like lead generation platform management, website development, SEO, and pay-per-click.

Media Contact:

Greg Keesee

Director of Marketing

greg.keesee@viirl.com

480-628-7343