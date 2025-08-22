CSX, BNSF announce new intermodal services, offering seamless coast-to-coast rail solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) (CSX) and BNSF today announced several new intermodal service products that will offer customers seamless, efficient, coast-to-coast solutions to ship between the western and eastern U.S.

New services will include:

The introduction of new, coast-to-coast, direct domestic intermodal services between Southern California and Charlotte, North Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida.



In addition, a new service will also be launched between Phoenix, Arizona, and Atlanta, Georgia, aiming to convert over-the-road (OTR) freight to rail through a seamless product between the two railroads.



The introduction of new direct international intermodal services between the Port of New York and New Jersey, and Norfolk, Virginia, and Kansas City.



Between Phoenix and Flagstaff, two new 10,000-foot sidings will further support this growing market by enabling more efficient meet/pass operations on the route connecting to BNSF’s Southern Transcon.

“This collaboration between BNSF and CSX demonstrates the power of partnership, delivering greater flexibility, efficiency and value for our customers,” said BNSF Group Vice President of Consumer Products Jon Gabriel. “We are looking forward to these offerings providing immediate, streamlined service to the supply chain across key markets nationwide.”

"Through this new connectivity, CSX and BNSF are connecting Western and Eastern U.S. markets, creating faster, more reliable service,” said Drew Johnson, Vice President, Intermodal Sales and Marketing at CSX. “Together, we’re opening access to key markets and strengthening options for our mutual customers."

These new, customer-focused service products will offer immediate value for customers by increasing flexibility and optionality, while delivering integrated service for freight moving across the U.S.

Further details about each of these new services will be announced soon.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

About BNSF Railway

BNSF is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and also operates in three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food and beverages. BNSF’s shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and businesses every day. BNSF and its employees have developed one of the most technologically advanced and efficient railroads in the industry. We work continuously to improve the value of the safety, service, energy, and environmental benefits we provide to our customers and the communities we serve. You can learn more about BNSF at www.BNSF.com.

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, CSX Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Austin Staton, CSX Corporate Communications

855-955-6397

mediateam@csx.com

Kendall Kirkham Sloan

BNSF, Director of External Communications

Media@BNSF.com