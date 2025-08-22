Streetline Deploys AI-Powered Smart Truck Parking Availability System Along California’s I-10 Corridor

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetline, a leader in intelligent transportation systems, announced the rollout of its advanced Truck Parking Availability System (TPAS) along California’s Interstate 10, one of the nation’s busiest freight arteries. In collaboration with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), the new project will see TPAS deployments at all six sites in CA: Wildwood Eastbound, Whitewater Eastbound and Westbound, Cactus City Eastbound and Westbound, and Wiley’s Well Westbound.

The state of CA has over 1.8 million registered trucks and I-10 serves as the primary gateway between the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach—handling nearly 40% of all U.S. containerized imports—and inland freight distribution hubs across the Southwest. The addition of Streetline’s AI-powered system at these locations provides truck drivers with real-time, highly accurate parking availability data, reducing congestion, improving safety, and streamlining the flow of goods from the coast to the nation’s interior.

In addition, the TPAS is fully integrated into Caltrans’ Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), enabling the state’s Traffic Operations Center to manage state rest areas with real-time visibility.

The CA project builds on Streetline’s existing TPAS site deployments along I-10 in the state of Arizona. This is part of a multistate project, the I-10 Corridor Coalition, that also includes New Mexico and Texas; a stretch of I-10 covering 1700 miles across the four states.

“Having been closely involved in shaping the I-10 TPAS concept, it was rewarding to drive between Phoenix and Riverside and see the live system in action,” said Mark Jensen of Transpo Group. “The technology was fully operational, and the parking availability displayed at three rest stops I checked was spot-on accurate. It’s clear that this commercial solution is delivering real value to drivers on the ground.”

Streetline’s networked TPAS system uses AI-enabled cameras and machine learning to continuously monitor truck entries and exits, calculate occupancy in real time, and share availability data to drivers through digital highway signs, Caltrans’ 511 traveler information system, and the mobile app. This advanced technology helps drivers plan safe rest stops, reduces illegal shoulder parking, and cuts unnecessary idling that contributes to emissions.

“Every truck driver knows the familiar stress of managing their operating hours and finding a safe place to park. Streetline’s system along the I-10 is a clear game changer,” said Bill Aboudi, President of AB Trucking, a long-time California-based freight carrier praising the initiative. “It gives drivers peace of mind and helps carriers like us operate more efficiently while keeping our drivers safe. This is exactly the kind of smart investment California needs to support the supply chain.”

“California’s I-10 corridor is the backbone of West Coast freight movement,” said Taso Zografos, CEO of Streetline. “By equipping Caltrans and the broader trucking community with precise, timely information, our TPAS improves driver safety, enables operator efficiency, and strengthens the resilience of California’s transport infrastructure.”

“The Streetline TPAS is fully integrated into Caltrans’ Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), enabling the Traffic Operations Center to manage state rest areas with real-time visibility” said Lori Eckerman, Consulting Director of Advanced Traffic Management LLC.

To learn more about the CA or AZ TPAS projects or Streetline, executives from Streetline will be attending the annual ITS World Congress in Atlanta next week, August 25-28th. Contact Streetline for an introduction.

About Streetline

Streetline is a provider of smart infrastructure solutions serving parking environments, fleet transport, and commercial enterprises to address complex transportation challenges in new ways. Turnkey solutions leverage AI-based video platforms and include Smart Parking Solutions, Fleet and Truck Parking Solutions, Data Analytics and Management Tools, Infrastructure-Less Sensing, and Consulting. Streetline helps drive down operating costs while delivering enhanced visibility, efficiency, and safety. Learn more at www.streetline.com.

Contact:

Tony Eigen – VP Corporate Communications

Email: tony.eigen@streetline.com

Phone: (508) 517-7326

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/681d2700-0394-4760-ade6-30090212e88c