SRPT 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Urges Sarepta Investors to Act Before August 25 Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class-action lawsuit is underway against Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT), triggered by a series of safety concerns and regulatory setbacks for its gene therapy, ELEVIDYS. The lawsuit alleges that Sarepta misled investors by presenting ELEVIDYS as a safe and effective treatment with a clear path to broader regulatory approval.

Class Period: June 22, 2023 – June 24, 2025

Timeline of Disclosures and Stock Drops

According to the lawsuit, investors learned about the drug’s safety issues in a series of events that caused a sharp decline in Sarepta's stock price.

March 18, 2025: Sarepta announced a patient death in an ELEVIDYS trial.

Sarepta announced a patient death in an ELEVIDYS trial. April 4, 2025: The company disclosed that EU authorities were reviewing the patient death, leading to a halt in some clinical studies.

The company disclosed that EU authorities were reviewing the patient death, leading to a halt in some clinical studies. June 15, 2025: A second patient death from acute liver failure was reported, prompting Sarepta to suspend shipments for certain patient groups.

A second patient death from acute liver failure was reported, prompting Sarepta to suspend shipments for certain patient groups. June 24, 2025: The FDA issued a safety communication confirming its own investigation into the risk of acute liver failure associated with ELEVIDYS.

European Regulators Reject ELEVIDYS

Adding to the company’s challenges, European drug regulators recently rejected ELEVIDYS. On July 24, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded that a key trial involving 125 children showed no significant difference in movement improvement between patients who received the gene therapy and those who received a placebo. This decision deals a major blow to Sarepta’s plans to expand its presence in the European market and puts the spotlight on the effectiveness and safety of high-profile gene therapies.

Hagens Berman’s Investigation

National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating the claims on behalf of investors who suffered substantial losses. The firm is encouraging anyone with knowledge of the matter to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation, commented on the situation, “Sarepta's stock price has been hit repeatedly by safety and regulatory news, culminating in the EMA’s rejection of ELEVIDYS. We are investigating whether the company’s prior statements and clinical trial protocols adequately reflected the significant risks to both patients and the drug’s approval process.”

