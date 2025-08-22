CNC Investor Update: Lawsuit Filed Against Centene (CNC) Over Enrollment – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class-action lawsuit has been filed against Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a major provider of healthcare services. The lawsuit, captioned Lunstrum v. Centene Corporation, seeks to represent investors who purchased Centene securities between December 12, 2024, and June 30, 2025. The lawsuit alleges that the company and its top executives presented a misleadingly optimistic view of its financial health, particularly concerning its enrollment and market conditions.

Hagens Berman urges Centene investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Dec. 12, 2024 – June 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 8, 2025

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/cnc

Contact the Firm Now: CNC@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895



The Collapse of Centene’s Growth Story

The complaint claims that throughout the class period, Centene leadership gave the impression that it had reliable information about its projected revenue growth, while also touting strong enrollment and low morbidity levels among its members. This narrative allegedly stood in stark contrast to the company's internal data.

The truth came to light on July 1, 2025, when Centene abruptly withdrew its 2025 financial guidance. The company cited a review by an independent actuarial firm, which revealed that market growth in its Health Insurance Marketplace states was "lower than expected" and morbidity levels were "materially inconsistent with" earlier assumptions. This announcement sent the stock plummeting by more than 40%, wiping out billions in shareholder value.

On July 25, 2025, after the suit was filed, Centene reported a Q2 diluted loss per share of -$0.51, a direct result of the reduced revenue estimate.

Hagens Berman’s Investigation

A national plaintiffs’ rights law firm, Hagens Berman, is investigating these claims on behalf of investors who suffered substantial losses.

“We are investigating whether the company misrepresented and concealed the true health of its marketplace business,” stated Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

If you invested in Centene and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Centene investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Centene should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CNC@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.