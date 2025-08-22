Chemicals, Coatings & Plastics Industry Almanac 2026: Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemicals, Coatings & Plastics Industry Almanac 2026: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Chemicals, Coatings & Plastics Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

Key Features:



Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:



Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries

Statistical Tables

Key Questions Answered Include:



How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Chemicals, Coatings & Plastics Industry.

This Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends in the Chemicals, Coatings & Plastics Industry

Major Trends Affecting the Chemicals, Coatings & Plastics Industry

Introduction to the Chemicals, Coatings & Plastics Industry

Plastic Processing Technologies Have Evolved According to Specialized Needs

Global Demand for Plastics Will Soar Over the Long Term

China's Plastics Market to Grow Long-Term/China Is a Major Chemicals Import Market

Petrochemicals Plants in the Middle East Expand but Face Challenges

India's Plastics and Chemicals Sectors Grow/India Is Home to Massive Petrochemical Plants

New Display Technologies with PLEDs

Refineries Along with Chemicals and Plastics Plants Expand in the U.S.

Breakthroughs in Plastic Recycling

Chemical Plants Increase Security Measures

Environmentalists Campaign for a Greener Chemical Industry

Packaging Technology Improves/Wal-Mart and Coca-Cola Boost Packaging Sustainability

Bio-plastics Become a Reality/Plastic Packaging Made from Corn and Soy

Nanochemicals Deliver Advanced Coatings and Specialty Chemicals

Self-Assembly and Fabrication on the Atomic Level Enable Nanomanipulation

Ethanol Production Is Massive for Fuel Additives

Cellulosic Ethanol Makes Slow Commercial Progress

Manufacturers Focus on High Performance Plastics and Specialty Chemicals

HPTP Thermoplastics, Thermoset and Engineered Plastics Enable Advanced Products/Nanocomposites Offer the Ultimate in Advanced Materials

The Future of the Global Chemicals Industry, Driven by Specialty Needs and a Growing Middle Class

This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Chemicals, Coatings & Plastics Industry Statistics

Chemicals, Coatings & Plastics Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

U.S. Exports & Imports of Chemicals: 2019-2024

U.S. Exports & Imports of Organic Chemicals: 2019-2024

U.S. Exports & Imports of Inorganic Chemicals: 2019-2024

U.S. Exports & Imports of Plastics & Plastics Products: 2019-2024

U.S. Exports & Imports of Rubber & Rubber Products: 2019-2024

U.S. Exports & Imports of Fertilizers: 2019-2024

U.S. Exports & Imports of Pharmaceutical Products: 2019-2024

Gross Output in the Chemicals, Plastics & Rubber Products Manufacturing Industries, U.S.: Selected Years, 2018-2023

Chemicals & Plastics Industry Employment, U.S.: 2018-May 2025

Employment & Wages in Chemicals Industry Occupations, U.S.: May 2024

Crude Oil Production & Drilling Activity, U.S.: Selected Years, 1991-2024

Top World Oil Producers: 2024

Natural Gas Overview, U.S.: Selected Years, 1980-2024

Refinery Capacity & Utilization in the U.S.: Selected Years, 2005-2025

Companies Featured

3M Company

Adeka Corp

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

AECI Limited

Air Liquide SA

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Air Water Inc

Akzo Nobel NV

Albemarle Corporation

Alcoa Corporation

ALFA SAB de CV

Alpek SAB de CV

Amcor plc

American Vanguard Corporation

AptarGroup Inc

Arkema SA

Armstrong World Industries Inc

Asahi Kasei Corp

Ashland Global Holdings Inc

Asian Paints Limited

Avient Corporation

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Beiersdorf AG

Bharat Rasayan Limited

Blue Biofuels Inc

Borouge Pte Ltd

Bowler Metcalf Limited

BP plc

Braskem SA

Brenntag SE

Bridgestone Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Celanese Corporation

Central Garden & Pet Co

CF Industries Holdings Inc

Channel Infrastructure NZ Ltd

Chemours Company (The)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chevron Corporation

China BlueChemical Ltd

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

China Zenith Chemical Group Limited

Chori Co Ltd

Church & Dwight Company Inc

Clariant International Ltd

Clorox Company (The)

Codexis Inc

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Continental AG

Convertidora Industrial SAB de CV

Covestro AG

Croda International plc

Crown Asia Chemicals Corporation

D&L Industries Inc

Daicel Corporation

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

DCW Limited

Deceuninck NV

Delek US Holdings Inc

DIC Corporation

Dongyue Group Limited

Doosan Corporation

Dow Inc

Dyno Nobel

Eastman Chemical Company

Ecolab Inc

Ecopetrol SA

EcoSynthetix Inc

Ecovyst Inc

Element Solutions Inc

Ems-Chemie Holding AG

Eni SpA

Equinor ASA

ERG SpA

Eternit SA

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil)

FMC Corporation

Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (FPCC)

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Fuchs SE

Fujibo Holdings Inc

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (The)

Grasim Industries Limited

Griffon Corporation

Grupo Zuliano CA

Hanwha Corporation

Hartalega Holdings Bhd

Hawkins Inc

HB Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Hexcel Corporation

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Hitachi Limited

Honeywell International Inc

Huabao International Holdings Limited

Huntsman Corporation

Hypera SA

ICL Group Ltd

Illinois Tool Works Inc

Imaflex Inc

Imerys SA

Imperial Oil Limited

Indorama Ventures PCL

Industries Qatar QPSC

Ingevity Corp

Innospec Inc

INPEX Corp

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

International Isotopes Inc

International Parkside Products Inc

IRPC Public Company Limited

ITOCHU Corporation

James Halstead PLC

Johnson Matthey PLC

Kaneka Corp

Kao Corporation

Karnalyte Resources Inc

Kemira Oyj

Kingboard Holdings Limited

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited

Kingspan Group PLC

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited

Koppers Inc

KOSE Corporation

Kronos Worldwide Inc

Kumho Petro Chemical Co Ltd

Kumho Tire Co Inc

Kuraray Co Ltd

Lanxess AG

Lear Corporation

LG Chem Ltd

LG Corporation

Lonza Group AG

Lotte Chemical Corporation

LSB Industries Inc

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mabuhay Vinyl Corporation

Magna International Inc

Mativ Holdings Inc

Methanex Corporation

Minerals Technologies Inc

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp

Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Mosaic Company (The)

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA

MyEco Group Ltd

Nagase & Co Ltd

Nampak Limited

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Nano One Materials Corp

National Aluminum Company Limited

Natura &Co Holding SA

Neste Oyj

Newell Brands Inc

NewMarket Corporation

Niagen Bioscience Inc

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd

Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd

Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd

Nippon Soda Co Ltd

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Nitto Denko Corp

NL Industries Inc

Nufarm Limited

Nutrien Ltd

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

OCI Holdings Co Ltd

OCI NV

Olin Corporation

Omnia Holdings Limited

OMV AG

Opmobility SE

Orica Limited

Orion SA

Owens Corning

Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS

Petrobras (Petroleo Brasileiro SA)

Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd

Phillips 66

Pirelli & C SpA

Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA (PKN ORLEN)

PPG Industries Inc

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

PZ Cussons PLC

Quad County Corn Processors Cooperative

Quaker Houghton (Quaker Chemical Corp)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB)

Reliance Industries Limited

Resonac Holdings Corp

Richards Packaging Income Fund

Rogers Corporation

RPM International Inc

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Saras SpA

Sasol Limited

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)

Sealed Air Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Shell plc

Sherwin-Williams Company (The)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd

Sika AG

Silgan Holdings Inc

Sinofert Holdings Limited

Skellerup Holdings Limited

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA

SOL SpA

Solesence Inc

Solvay SA

Srithai Superware PCL

Stepan Company

Sulzer AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

Symphony Environmental Technologies Poc

Symrise AG

Tokuyama Corporation

Toray Industries Inc

Tosoh Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

Toyo Tire Corporation

Tredegar Corporation

Trelleborg AB

Trex Company Inc

Tronox Holdings plc

Tupras-Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS

UBE Corporation

Ubis (Asia) Public Company Limited

Uflex Ltd

United Ethanol LLC

Valhi Inc

Venator Materials PLC

Visteon Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

Westlake Corporation

Winpak Ltd

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Yara International ASA

Yips Chemical Holdings Limited

ZEON Corporation

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1u3m8e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.