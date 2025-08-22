Deadline Alert: KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (KLC) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming October 14, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (“KinderCare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KLC) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s October 2024 initial public offering (the “IPO”).

What Happened?

In October of 2024, KinderCare conducted its IPO, selling over 27 million shares of common stock at $24 per share.

On April 3, 2025, the Bear Cave published a report alleging, among other things, that KinderCare “fails to deliver the safe and nurturing environment it promises parents and taxpayers” and is “a broken business that harms the children and families it claims to help.” Specifically, the report detailed several incidents of child neglect and abuse that had occurred at KinderCare daycares and stated that on several occasions, individuals employed by KinderCare were later arrested on charges of child sex abuse.

On this news, KinderCare’s stock price fell $1.59, or 12.4%, to close at $11.19 per share on April 3, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 5, 2025, the Bear Cave published a second report stating that “allegations against [KinderCare] are growing, [and] lawmakers are demanding accountability.” Specifically, the report cited a statement from a congresswoman questioning the continued federal funding of KinderCare.

On this news, KinderCare’s stock price fell $0.63, or 5.5%, to close at $10.78 per share on June 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Registration Statement, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; (2) that KinderCare did not provide the “highest quality care possible” at its facilities, and, indeed, in numerous instances had failed to provide even basic care, meet minimum standards in the child care industry, or comply with the laws and regulations governing the care of children; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, KinderCare was exposed to a material, undisclosed risk of lawsuits, adverse regulatory action, negative publicity, reputational damage, and business loss; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired KinderCare common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than October 14, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

