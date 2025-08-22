Feintool reaches agreement with employee representatives in Sachsenheim on realignment of Business Unit Stamping Europe – Part of production in Sachsenheim to remain in operation

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR

Feintool has reached an important milestone in the realignment of its Business Unit Stamping Europe: Following consultations with employee representatives, it has been decided that activities for the automotive sector will be relocated from Sachsenheim (Germany) to other plants as planned. However, a part of the operation will remain at the Sachsenheim site and focus on industrial applications.

In December 2024, Feintool announced plans to restructure its production of rotors and stators for electric motors in Europe. This stems from difficult developments in the automotive sector and the resulting overcapacity as well as the ongoing weakness in the industrial business. Initially, the group planned to transfer the loss-making production in Sachsenheim to other plants and close the Sachsenheim site. To a lesser extent, the plant in Jessen (Germany) was also affected by the realignment.

Agreement with employee representatives

The reached agreement sees the Sachsenheim site continuing to operate on a reduced scale in future. Following the relocation of automotive activities to other plants, the focus in Sachsenheim will be on the business of components for industrial applications. Once the restructuring process is complete, about 230 jobs are expected to remain at the geographically close locations of Vaihingen and Sachsenheim. Due to natural fluctuations, this figure is slightly below the figure of around 250 positions announced in December. Furthermore, Feintool concluded a collective agreement (Haustarifvertrag) with the Industriegewerkschaft Metall trade union, according to which the employees remaining at Feintool will also contribute to the restructuring of the company.

The adjustment of capacities in the Business Unit Stamping Europe to the new reality in the European automotive sector should be completed in 2026 and will enable an improvement in profitability.

The financial impact of the restructuring program communicated in February 2025 remains unchanged. The entire program will result in restructuring costs of around CHF 47 million, which were fully provisioned in the 2024 financial year and have already been realized in part through depreciation. The expected annual savings of CHF 15 million relate to the realignment of the Business Unit Stamping Europe and will be realized once this process has been completed.

Socially responsible implementation

The implementation will take place in close consultation with employee representatives. The focus will be on socially responsible solutions. Affected employees can choose between a voluntary program and a social plan.

Strategic outlook

The realignment of the Business Unit Stamping Europe strengthens Feintool's competitiveness and secures a sustainable future for the company in Europe.

Lars Reich, CEO Feintool: "With this agreement, we have reached an important milestone in the transformation process. We are securing jobs, strengthening our locations, and creating a competitive basis for the future. At the same time, we are fulfilling our responsibility to our employees by offering socially responsible solutions. This step shows that we can work together with customers and employee representatives to find viable solutions for successfully developing Feintool further in a challenging environment.”

