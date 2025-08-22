The Best Rugged Protection for Google Pixel 10

Orange County, CA, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County, Calif. (August 20th, 2025) – Urban Armor Gear (UAG), manufacturers of rugged and lightweight mobile device cases and accessories, today introduced a new series of cases for the Google Pixel 10 phones. This offering focuses on the proven protection of their Scout and Pathfinder series, while expanding their line of foldable protection with the newly introduced “Mouve” series. These rugged solutions inspire confidence and security no matter where you might choose to ‘Go Further’.

Urban Armor Gear is part of the "Made for Google" program which is designed to facilitate the development, testing, and certification of third-party accessories, ensuring that UAG meets Google's high-performance standards and offers optimal compatibility. All of UAG’s new Google cases have been tested for precise fit and function, so you can get the most out of your device.



“We continue to refine our Google offering, building continued confidence into all of our cases year over year. We’re especially excited to introduce the Mouve series into the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, as this series was developed specifically for phones with unique movement capabilities” UAG Chief Brand Officer, Casey Bevington says.

For complete 360-degree UAG protection, be sure to opt into the Glass Shield – a precisely designed screen protector that offers an added layer of scratch resistance to all of the new Pixel 10 phones. The shield is anti-fingerprint, antimicrobial, and scratch-resistant to leave screens crystal clear and protected.

Urban Armor Gear’s new Google Pixel 10 case collection is available now at select retailers and online at www.urbanarmorgear.com.

About Urban Armor Gear

Founded over a decade ago on a simple premise; to make a superior product that would

allow us to take our tech further. Today we continue to create quality rugged protective

gear for your essential tech devices; developed from an obsessive dedication to quality,

a commitment to inspired design, and fueled by an authentic community. Designed,

engineered and proven in Southern California, we are Built to Go Further, we are UAG.

Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information

Contact Information

Contact Info



Chuck Melber

UAGChuck@peregrinepr.co

+1 949-329-0500

