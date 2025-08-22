Clinical Trials Packaging Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Piramal Pharma Solutions, Almac, Xerimis, PCI Services, SGS, Bilcare, Lonza, Mikar, and more

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Clinical Trials Packaging Market is expected to grow from USD 2.740 billion in 2025 to USD 4.139 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.60%.







The Global Clinical Trials Packaging Market study explores the critical role of packaging in ensuring the integrity, safety, and compliance of clinical trial materials. It defines the market as encompassing packaging solutions such as vials, blisters, tubes, bottles, sachets, bags, pouches, and other formats, segmented by material (plastic, glass, metal, paper & paperboard, and others) and packaging type (primary, secondary, and tertiary). The analysis spans key regions, including North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, providing granular insights into regional market dynamics and country-specific trends. The study also evaluates market drivers, such as increasing clinical trial activities, and restraints, including stringent regulatory requirements, to offer a balanced perspective on growth potential.



Competitive Environment and Analysis



In the Global Clinical Trials Packaging Market, the competitive environment is marked by strategic innovations and collaborations among key players. This section highlights significant developments from major market participants, focusing on their efforts to strengthen market positions and address evolving industry demands.

Below are two notable developments from key players:

Piramal Pharma Solutions: Piramal Pharma Solutions has recently expanded its clinical trial packaging capabilities through strategic investments in advanced packaging technologies. In 2024, the company introduced a new line of smart packaging solutions integrated with IoT-enabled tracking systems. These solutions enhance real-time monitoring of clinical trial materials, ensuring temperature control and tamper-evidence during transportation. This development aligns with the growing demand for secure and compliant packaging in global clinical trials, particularly for biologics and temperature-sensitive therapies. Piramal's focus on technology-driven packaging positions it as a leader in addressing regulatory and logistical challenges, strengthening its competitive edge in the market.

These developments reflect broader trends in the competitive landscape, where innovation in smart and sustainable packaging solutions is becoming a key differentiator. The study's competitive analysis also includes market share evaluations, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, providing a holistic view of how major players like Almac Group, Clinigen Clinical Supplies Management, and PCI Services are navigating the market. The competitive dashboard offers a visual representation of these dynamics, enabling industry experts to assess strategic positioning and market influence.



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) Piramal Pharma Solutions Almac Group Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Clinigen Clinical Supplies Management Xerimis PCI Services SGS SA (Quay Pharma) Bilcare Ltd Lonza Mikart, LLC



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.139 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



5. GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIALS PACKAGING MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Vials

5.3. Blisters

5.4. Tubes

5.5. Bottles

5.6. Sachets

5.7. Bags and Pouches

5.8. Others



6. GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIALS PACKAGING MARKET BY MATERIAL TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Plastic

6.3. Glass

6.4. Metal

6.5. Paper & Paperboard

6.6. Others



7. GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIALS PACKAGING MARKET BY PACKAGING TYPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Primary Packaging

7.3. Secondary Packaging

7.4. Tertiary Packaging



8. GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIALS PACKAGING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Piramal Pharma Solutions

10.2. Almac Group

10.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.4. Clinigen Clinical Supplies Management

10.5. Xerimis

10.6. PCI Services

10.7. SGS SA (Quay Pharma)

10.8. Bilcare Ltd

10.9. Lonza

10.10. Mikart, LLC



