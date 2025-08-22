Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033, with Profiles of Coinbase, BitPay, Coinomi, Paytomat, Apirone, SecuX Technology, Binance, CoinJar, and Cryptopay

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Cryptocurrency Type (Bitcoin, Ethereum), By Payment Type, By Type, By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cryptocurrency payment apps market size was estimated at USD 556.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.40 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2025 to 2033. The emergence of Web3 and blockchain technology created the need for cryptocurrency payment apps to enable individuals to conduct seamless transactions.







The growing adoption of cryptocurrencies globally is the key driver for the market's expansion. People are encouraged to use cryptocurrency payment platforms owing to the decentralized nature of the blockchain, which eliminates mediators such as banks from the payment processing system. It reduces the processing time and accelerates the transaction speed, consequently adding to the increasing popularity of such platforms. In addition, the growing prevalence of cryptocurrencies as an investment option among millennials is also fueling the growth of the cryptocurrency payment apps industry.



One of the most transformative trends in the market is the increasing interoperability between crypto payment platforms and traditional banking systems. Crypto apps now allow users to seamlessly convert digital assets into fiat currencies and vice versa, enabling easier withdrawals, direct-to-bank transfers, and debit card functionalities. This fusion is bridging the gap between old and new financial infrastructures, encouraging a smoother transition for users hesitant to move entirely into decentralized finance (DeFi). Thus, increasing integration of cryptocurrency payment apps with traditional financial systems can be attributed to the market's growth.



The proliferation of mobile payment adoption and advancements in cybersecurity are further propelling the market. Cryptocurrency payment apps are leveraging biometric authentication, multi-signature wallets, and hardware-based security modules to enhance transaction safety. Coupled with the increasing global smartphone penetration, especially in emerging economies, these innovations are making digital asset payments more accessible and secure for a broader audience. In addition, the continual developments and innovations to enhance the consumer's experience in the blockchain space are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.



The expansion of the DeFi and Web3 ecosystem is playing a pivotal role in advancing cryptocurrency payment apps. However, a lack of awareness about the benefits offered by cryptocurrency payment apps is expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, the lack of trust among the users, as no centralized regulator is authenticating this transaction, is one of the major obstacles to the market's growth. However, the significant efforts taken by some of the market players are anticipated to establish market growth.



Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global cryptocurrency payment apps market report based on cryptocurrency type, payment type, type, end user, and region.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market: Cryptocurrency Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market: Cryptocurrency Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

4.3. Bitcoin

4.4. Ethereum

4.5. Litecoin

4.6. DAI

4.7. Ripple

4.8. Others



Chapter 5. Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market: Payment Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market: Payment Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

5.3. In-Store Payment

5.4. Online Payment



Chapter 6. Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

6.3. Android

6.4. iOS

6.5. Others



Chapter 7. Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market: End User Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market: End User Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

7.3. Individuals

7.4. Businesses



Chapter 8. Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2033, USD Million



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Positioning

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles

Coinbase

BitPay

Coinomi

Paytomat

Apirone OU

SecuX Technology Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

Binance

CoinJar UK Limited

Cryptopay Ltd.

