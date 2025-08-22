AI Innovations: Revolutionizing Financial Services for Efficiency and Growth - 1 Day Online Training Event, October 24, 2025

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Banking and Finance (ONLINE EVENT: October 24, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the financial services industry, offering unprecedented opportunities for growth, efficiency, and innovation. This one-day workshop, led by two senior experts, provides an in-depth exploration of AI's transformative impact on the financial sector. Attendees will gain insights into AI's history, advancements, and how it is optimizing customer experiences, investment strategies, and risk management.

This workshop is meticulously designed for executives and managers in banking, asset management, insurance, and allied financial services sectors. It is an ideal opportunity for professionals seeking to leverage AI for enhancing business operations, strategic initiatives, and delivering superior customer service. As the industry becomes increasingly competitive, understanding and applying AI is crucial for improving efficiency and creating new revenue streams.

Participants will leave the workshop with a robust grasp of the following topics:

Comprehensive knowledge of AI, encompassing its various types and applications.

Insights into the latest AI trends and their significant implications for the financial sector.

Strategies for utilizing AI to boost revenue, enhance client experiences, and reduce operational costs.

An exploration of the extensive opportunities AI presents in banking, asset management, and insurance.

Practical tactics for implementing AI solutions effectively within organizations.

An understanding of potential risks and the regulatory landscape impacting AI deployment.

This workshop is more than just an introduction to AI; it is a strategic session aimed at empowering financial service professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape. With AI continuing to reshape the financial world, staying informed and agile is vital. Join us to navigate the intricacies of AI and position your organization for success.

Course Agenda:

Background and Scope History Predictive and Generative AI (incl. Chat GPT) Risks and Opportunities

Recent Developments in Artificial Intelligence

Impact and Opportunities for Global Banking, Asset Management, and Insurance

AI Opportunities Implementation and Investment Strategies

Next Steps Risks Regulatory Implications Horizon Scanning



