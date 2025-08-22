U.S. Water Power Industry Engages in Day of Action for National Hydropower Day

Washington, D.C., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. water power industry is engaging in a day of action today in celebration of National Hydropower Day to remind Americans that “hydro is here” in their communities and highlight hydropower’s tremendous yet often hidden benefits. The commemoration, created and led by the National Hydropower Association, is the annual celebration of the U.S. water power industry, which powers about 25 million homes across America and employs over 68,000 workers.

“It’s my honor to wish everyone a happy National Hydropower Day! Launched in 2019, Hydro Day continues to grow and evolve into a fun and purposeful celebration of all things water power,” said NHA’s President and CEO, Malcolm Woolf. “I’m grateful to NHA’s member companies and all water power champions for making a splash in creative and powerful ways this year.”

“Hydro is Here” is this year’s theme, which recognizes the many ways water power benefits American communities beyond the clean, 24/7, baseload generation it provides. These additional benefits include the good, high paying jobs it creates, myriad industries it supports, recreation areas it provides – like lakes and trails, water management assets like irrigation and flood control, and many more.

Already, lawmakers across America are celebrating National Hydropower Day, with Governors of at least six states across the political landscape – Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, Nebraska, New York, and Oklahoma – declaring August 24th as Hydropower Day in their respective states. State and federal lawmakers across the country are also visiting local hydropower facilities to highlight the vast benefits of this reliable energy source and honor the workers who ensure its around-the-clock service.

This show of support comes at a key time for the hydropower industry. Around 40% of the non-federal fleet is up for relicensing in the next decade and faces a prohibitively costly, duplicative, and needlessly lengthy regulatory process. This threatens to take about 16 GW of hydropower off the grid at a time of rising energy demand, since many power producers are currently deciding whether to surrender their assets.

There’s also an increasingly urgent need to enact additional tax support for dam safety and environmental upgrades to the existing fleet:

“Much of America’s hydropower fleet is decades old, and these amazing facilities can continue to be ‘forever assets’ if given the proper upgrades,” added Woolf. “However, costly relicensing expenses means a new investment tax credit is needed to help fund necessities like dam safety and fish passage improvements. Bipartisan legislation has broad support in both the Senate and the House (S. 1183 and H.R. 2160), and I urge Congress to pass it swiftly!”

For more information on National Hydropower Day and highlights from past celebrations, visit hydro.org/hydroday/.