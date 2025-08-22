Restaurants Canada praises Government of Canada for its removal of retaliatory tariffs on food

Toronto, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada is pleased with today’s announcement that Canada will lift its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. food products. After months of uncertainty and negative impacts, this long-awaited measure will provide relief to thousands of businesses across the country and address Canada’s affordability crisis.

Restaurants Canada estimates that retaliatory tariffs were resulting in at least $100 million a month in additional costs to the foodservice industry. While Canadians were navigating affordability challenges, including food inflation, this added burden was largely absorbed by foodservice businesses, 40% of whom were operating at a loss or just breaking even. In addition, many of the food products that were targeted by retaliatory tariffs were not available domestically or from other markets.

Restaurants Canada has been one of the leaders in lobbying the federal government to remove retaliatory tariffs on food for several months. In partnership with other food associations, Restaurants Canada sent a letter on the urgent need for this relief to several Ministers and all opposition parties.

“The removal of retaliatory tariffs by the Canadian government today will help Canadians with the affordability crisis and will protect the 1.2 million jobs in the foodservice industry,” said Richard Alexander, Executive Vice President, Government Relations and Public Affairs with Restaurants Canada. “We support the federal government in taking a more targeted approach in its negotiations with the United States.”

We continue to encourage the Government of Canada to work with stakeholders and trade partners to improve the Canada-U.S. trade relationship, and to pursue trade diversification for the benefit of Canadian businesses and consumers. As well, we continue to advocate for the removal of interprovincial trade barriers.

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry. Restaurants are a $120 billion industry employing nearly 1.2 million Canadians and the number one source of first-time jobs in Canada. Visit restaurantscanada.org for more information.