Washington DC, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2025, Wolfson Brands has introduced an upgraded collection of fat-burning supplements designed to meet the complex demands of modern lifestyles. Fat management today is no longer a one-size-fits-all approach. Men and women face different biological and psychological challenges when trying to lose fat, while diet trends such as keto and intermittent fasting bring their own requirements. Beyond this, factors such as sleep cycles, athletic performance, and cutting programs have created new expectations for what a fat burner should deliver.

Wolfson Brands has responded by releasing a diverse yet connected portfolio that includes:

PhenQ – multi-action metabolic support

– multi-action metabolic support PhenQ PM – night-time fat metabolism and recovery

– night-time fat metabolism and recovery Capsiplex Burn – male-focused thermogenic support

– male-focused thermogenic support Clenbutrol – cutting cycle and athletic performance enhancer

– cutting cycle and athletic performance enhancer Keto Charge – ketogenic and fasting energy support





Together, these products signal a shift away from generic formulas and toward precision-targeted fat-burning solutions. This positioning makes Wolfson’s range not just relevant, but forward-looking — a portfolio tailored to real-world conditions.

Among these, Capsiplex Burn is positioned as a leading solution for active men, aligning closely with the search intent behind phrases like best fat burner for men. Yet the broader strength of the lineup is in its diversity, ensuring that each product is suited to a specific lifestyle, diet, or metabolic requirement.

Why Fat Burning Supplements Are Evolving

For many years, the fat-burning supplement industry focused on stimulant-heavy, quick-result formulations. These typically relied on caffeine and similar compounds to elevate energy, slightly boost metabolism, and suppress appetite. While useful for some, these early formulas often overlooked other key variables:

Gender-specific metabolic differences – Women often report stronger cravings and hormonal fluctuations, while men seek muscle preservation during fat loss.

– Women often report stronger cravings and hormonal fluctuations, while men seek muscle preservation during fat loss. Dietary approaches – Keto dieters, intermittent fasters, and plant-based consumers all have different nutritional demands.

– Keto dieters, intermittent fasters, and plant-based consumers all have different nutritional demands. Lifestyle cycles – Sleep quality, stress response, and night-time metabolism significantly influence fat storage and appetite.

– Sleep quality, stress response, and night-time metabolism significantly influence fat storage and appetite. Performance goals – Athletes in cutting cycles require fat loss without sacrificing endurance or lean muscle.

Wolfson Brands’ 2025 lineup reflects a scientific shift toward customization. Each formula integrates research-backed ingredients that serve distinct physiological roles, moving the conversation beyond “one pill for everyone.”

PhenQ: Multi-Action Metabolic Support

PhenQ remains Wolfson’s flagship formulation, and for good reason. Unlike traditional fat burners that focus narrowly on thermogenesis, PhenQ was designed as a multi-pathway solution addressing fat management from several angles.

How It Works

Thermogenesis and metabolism – The patented α-Lacys Reset complex enhances metabolic rate by inducing thermogenesis (increased body heat). This raises calorie expenditure even at rest. Fat storage regulation – Capsimax Powder, a blend of capsicum, piperine, and vitamin B3, reduces fat accumulation and boosts bioavailability of other compounds. Appetite control – Nopal fiber creates a sense of fullness and stabilizes digestion, reducing overeating. Energy conversion – L-Carnitine Fumarate helps transport fatty acids into cells, turning fat stores into usable energy. Mood and fatigue management – By stabilizing neurotransmitters, PhenQ mitigates dieting fatigue and supports motivation.





Who It’s For

PhenQ is versatile, making it suitable for:

Both men and women beginning a fat reduction program.

Individuals seeking a comprehensive daily formula that balances appetite, energy, and fat storage.

that balances appetite, energy, and fat storage. Users who want long-term, sustainable results rather than short bursts of weight loss.





PhenQ PM: Night-Time Fat Burning and Recovery

Daytime fat burners dominate the market, yet research shows that hormonal balance and fat metabolism during sleep play an equally critical role in body composition. PhenQ PM addresses this overlooked window.

How It Works

Metabolic support during rest – Helps sustain fat metabolism overnight, preventing the body from defaulting to fat storage.

– Helps sustain fat metabolism overnight, preventing the body from defaulting to fat storage. Appetite hormone regulation – Supports leptin and ghrelin balance, reducing the likelihood of late-night snacking.

– Supports leptin and ghrelin balance, reducing the likelihood of late-night snacking. Restorative sleep – Ingredients that encourage relaxation improve sleep quality, critical for recovery and hormonal balance.

– Ingredients that encourage relaxation improve sleep quality, critical for recovery and hormonal balance. Muscle recovery – Amino acids included in the formula aid overnight tissue repair while maintaining a metabolic edge.

Who It’s For

PhenQ PM works well for:

Individuals who struggle with late-night cravings .

. People seeking a round-the-clock fat-burning approach.

Users who recognize the role of high-quality sleep in sustainable fat loss.





Capsiplex Burn: Advanced Male-Oriented Thermogenic

One of the most notable additions to the Wolfson range is Capsiplex Burn, specifically engineered to align with male fat-loss goals. While many supplements are marketed generically, Capsiplex Burn integrates elements designed to support men’s unique needs — including higher lean mass, performance-oriented training, and metabolic slowdown with age.

How It Works

Glucomannan – Provides appetite suppression during cutting phases, supporting calorie deficits without excessive hunger.

– Provides appetite suppression during cutting phases, supporting calorie deficits without excessive hunger. Cayenne Pepper Seeds – Act as a thermogenic, increasing core temperature and calorie burn.

– Act as a thermogenic, increasing core temperature and calorie burn. Green Tea Extract – Contributes both antioxidant defense and metabolism enhancement.

– Contributes both antioxidant defense and metabolism enhancement. L-Theanine – Mitigates caffeine-related jitters while supporting calm focus.

– Mitigates caffeine-related jitters while supporting calm focus. Caffeine, black pepper extract, and vitamins D3, B6, B12 – Deliver clean energy, support nutrient metabolism, and optimize hormone balance.





Why It’s Relevant for Men

Capsiplex Burn directly addresses male-oriented fat-loss goals, including:

Preserving lean muscle during caloric restriction.

Enhancing training output while in a deficit.

Supporting metabolism as testosterone levels gradually decline with age.





Clenbutrol: Cutting Cycle Support

Athletes and physique-focused individuals often require fat loss that does not compromise oxygen capacity, muscle mass, or training intensity. Clenbutrol was created for this performance-oriented group.

How It Works

Thermogenic mimicry – Simulates the metabolic acceleration effects of synthetic compounds, but in a natural, safe format.

– Simulates the metabolic acceleration effects of synthetic compounds, but in a natural, safe format. Oxygen delivery – Enhances oxygen transportation in the blood, improving endurance during cardio-heavy sessions.

– Enhances oxygen transportation in the blood, improving endurance during cardio-heavy sessions. Fat oxidation – Promotes efficient use of stored fat for energy while minimizing muscle breakdown.





Who It’s For

Clenbutrol is designed for:

Athletes entering cutting cycles .

. Men and women needing visible muscle definition without losing strength.

without losing strength. Performance-driven individuals seeking a safer, natural alternative to harsher aids.





Phen24: 24-Hour Metabolic Support

Unlike single-phase supplements, Phen24 is designed to work around the clock with two distinct formulas — one for daytime and one for nighttime. This dual approach addresses the reality that fat metabolism and energy needs differ across the 24-hour cycle.

How It Works

Day Formula : Contains caffeine, guarana, and cayenne powder for thermogenesis, energy, and appetite suppression.

: Contains caffeine, guarana, and cayenne powder for thermogenesis, energy, and appetite suppression. Night Formula: Uses glucomannan, green tea extract, ascorbic acid, and amino acids like L-arginine and L-lysine to keep metabolism active while supporting restful sleep.

Why It Matters

Most fat burners stop working when you go to bed. Phen24 is positioned to bridge that gap, supporting metabolism during both active hours and recovery periods. This makes it ideal for individuals who want consistent fat loss support day and night without overstimulation before sleep.

Who It’s For

Professionals with irregular schedules.

Men and women seeking round-the-clock fat management.

Users combining Phen24 with training plans who want both daytime performance and night-time metabolic balance.





Keto Charge: Fat Energy for Low-Carb Lifestyles

The rise of ketogenic diets and intermittent fasting has created demand for fat-burning support that doesn’t rely on carbohydrates. Keto Charge fills this role.

How It Works

Boosts ketone production – Encourages the body to use stored fat as its main energy source.

– Encourages the body to use stored fat as its main energy source. Reduces “keto flu” – Helps alleviate fatigue, brain fog, and irritability common in the first stages of carbohydrate withdrawal.

– Helps alleviate fatigue, brain fog, and irritability common in the first stages of carbohydrate withdrawal. Supports fasting protocols – Enhances energy during long periods without food by maximizing fat utilization.





Who It’s For

Keto Charge is suitable for:

Individuals on ketogenic or low-carb diets.

Intermittent fasters seeking clean, sustained energy.

People transitioning into ketosis who need smoother adaptation.





Ingredient Science and Mechanisms

A defining feature of Wolfson Brands’ portfolio is its reliance on scientifically studied ingredients. Unlike generic formulations that rely solely on stimulants, each Wolfson supplement integrates compounds with distinct mechanisms:

Glucomannan – Found in Capsiplex Trim and Burn, this fiber is clinically shown to increase satiety at doses of ~3 g/day. It expands with water, signaling fullness to the stomach and reducing overall caloric intake.

– Found in Capsiplex Trim and Burn, this fiber is clinically shown to increase satiety at doses of ~3 g/day. It expands with water, signaling fullness to the stomach and reducing overall caloric intake. α-Lacys Reset – Present in PhenQ, this patented blend includes alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine. Small trials suggest improvements in metabolic rate and reductions in body weight, with added antioxidant benefits.

– Present in PhenQ, this patented blend includes alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine. Small trials suggest improvements in metabolic rate and reductions in body weight, with added antioxidant benefits. Cayenne Pepper Extract (Capsaicin) – Supports thermogenesis by raising body temperature and increasing resting energy expenditure.

– Supports thermogenesis by raising body temperature and increasing resting energy expenditure. Green Tea Extract – Rich in catechins (especially EGCG), green tea enhances fat oxidation and synergizes with caffeine to boost metabolism.

– Rich in catechins (especially EGCG), green tea enhances fat oxidation and synergizes with caffeine to boost metabolism. Caffeine – A central nervous system stimulant that increases alertness, enhances workout performance, and modestly raises thermogenic calorie burn.

– A central nervous system stimulant that increases alertness, enhances workout performance, and modestly raises thermogenic calorie burn. L-Carnitine – Aids transport of fatty acids into mitochondria for energy use, supporting endurance and fat oxidation.

– Aids transport of fatty acids into mitochondria for energy use, supporting endurance and fat oxidation. Choline – Essential for lipid transport and metabolism; deficiencies can impair fat breakdown.

– Essential for lipid transport and metabolism; deficiencies can impair fat breakdown. L-Theanine – Balances the stimulating effects of caffeine by promoting calm focus, reducing jitters and anxiety.

– Balances the stimulating effects of caffeine by promoting calm focus, reducing jitters and anxiety. Turmeric (Curcumin) – Provides anti-inflammatory effects and mild thermogenic benefits, improving metabolic health.





This combination of thermogenic agents, appetite suppressants, metabolic boosters, and adaptogens ensures that each product delivers a unique function, targeting fat loss from multiple physiological angles.

Supplements work best when integrated into a holistic approach. Wolfson emphasizes that fat burners are not replacements for healthy living but rather supportive tools.

Guidelines

Consistency matters : Use daily, at recommended doses, for at least 6–8 weeks.

: Use daily, at recommended doses, for at least 6–8 weeks. Diet synergy : Pair with a modest calorie deficit (100–500 calories below maintenance).

: Pair with a modest calorie deficit (100–500 calories below maintenance). Training integration : Combine with resistance training for muscle preservation and cardio for calorie expenditure.

: Combine with resistance training for muscle preservation and cardio for calorie expenditure. Hydration : Especially important when using glucomannan or stimulant-containing supplements.

: Especially important when using glucomannan or stimulant-containing supplements. Timing: Stimulant-based products are best taken in the morning or before workouts; night-time formulas like PhenQ PM should be reserved for evenings.





Product-Specific Guidance

PhenQ – Take with breakfast and lunch to maximize thermogenic and appetite-control benefits.

– Take with breakfast and lunch to maximize thermogenic and appetite-control benefits. PhenQ PM – Use in the evening, 30–60 minutes before sleep.

– Use in the evening, 30–60 minutes before sleep. Capsiplex Burn – Consume pre-workout or in the morning; avoid late use due to caffeine.

– Consume pre-workout or in the morning; avoid late use due to caffeine. Clenbutrol – Best cycled alongside training blocks (e.g., cutting programs).

– Best cycled alongside training blocks (e.g., cutting programs). Keto Charge – Take before meals or fasting periods to stabilize ketone energy supply.





Realistic Expectations and Timelines

While marketing around fat burners often promises dramatic results, Wolfson Brands positions its supplements as sustainable and science-backed.

Weeks 1–2 – Appetite suppression, improved energy, possible initial water-weight loss.

– Appetite suppression, improved energy, possible initial water-weight loss. Weeks 3–6 – Noticeable changes in body composition, especially when paired with consistent diet and exercise.

– Noticeable changes in body composition, especially when paired with consistent diet and exercise. Weeks 6–12 – Continued fat reduction, improved muscle visibility, greater energy consistency.

– Continued fat reduction, improved muscle visibility, greater energy consistency. Beyond 3 months – Sustainable fat management, with the option to rotate or combine formulas (e.g., PhenQ by day + PhenQ PM at night).

This measured approach reflects Wolfson’s philosophy: gradual, lasting results are more valuable than short-lived extremes.

Comparing Wolfson Products by Need

General all-round support → PhenQ

→ PhenQ Night-time metabolism → PhenQ PM

→ PhenQ PM Male cutting & training → Capsiplex Burn (best fat burner for men positioning)

→ Capsiplex Burn (best fat burner for men positioning) Athletic performance cutting → Clenbutrol

→ Clenbutrol Keto or fasting energy → Keto Charge





This segmentation highlights Wolfson’s portfolio strategy: giving consumers clear choices based on physiology and lifestyle.

Final Thoughts: Fat Burning Reimagined

Wolfson Brands has redefined fat-burning supplements for 2025. Instead of generic, stimulant-heavy pills, the company now offers precision-focused formulas tailored to specific audiences:

PhenQ for broad-spectrum daily fat support.

for broad-spectrum daily fat support. PhenQ PM for overnight metabolism.

for overnight metabolism. Capsiplex Burn for men seeking to preserve muscle while cutting fat

for men seeking to preserve muscle while cutting fat Clenbutrol for athletes in cutting cycles.

for athletes in cutting cycles. Keto Charge for those on low-carb or fasting lifestyles.





The innovation here lies in specialization. By acknowledging the biological and lifestyle differences that influence fat loss, Wolfson Brands moves the category beyond “one pill for all” toward targeted, sustainable fat management solutions.

For consumers, this means clearer choices, more reliable outcomes, and fat burners that fit seamlessly into modern routines. For the industry, it signals a new standard: fat burning as a tailored science, not a generic promise.









Attachment