New York, NY, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global multi-asset trading platform SpaceEX announced today that its number of registered customers has officially surpassed 500,000, representing nearly a 70% increase compared to the same period last year and marking the highest growth rate since the company's inception. This milestone highlights the platform's comprehensive appeal across various asset classes, including forex trading, CFDs, precious metals, energy, and digital assets, further proving that its compliance and security-centric operational model is widely accepted by international investors.







Since its establishment in 2010, SpaceEX has adhered to the principles of "safety, transparency, and efficiency." The founding team comes from top international financial institutions, with deep expertise in global capital markets, risk management, and compliance frameworks. The platform holds registration approval from the U.S. Treasury’s FinCEN as an MSB and combines strict KYC/AML mechanisms, client funds segregation, and regular independent security audits to provide institutional-level safeguards for cross-border trading and fund clearing. Industry insiders note that this multi-dimensional security system is a core cornerstone of the platform’s rapid user growth amid increasingly stringent global regulatory environments.









The leap in user scale is attributed to four key investments:

1. Technology Infrastructure Upgrade: SpaceEX has deployed low-latency nodes in New York, London, Singapore, and Tokyo, with the matching engine maintaining an average execution speed of under 30 milliseconds, peaking as low as 22 milliseconds. The platform also offers personalized strategy advice and risk alerts through its self-developed AI model. These technology upgrades not only improve the trading experience but also attract many professional traders who rely on high-frequency and arbitrage strategies.

2. Product Matrix Expansion: In addition to mainstream forex and indices, the platform has gradually launched products including crude oil, natural gas, silver, platinum, regional stock indices, and certain emerging market currency pairs. It has also introduced innovative asset classes such as stablecoins and compliant tokenized bonds to meet diverse investment needs according to different risk appetites.

3. Deepened Localization Services: SpaceEX now supports over 15 languages and has established operations and customer service centers in countries like Vietnam, the UAE, South Africa, and Chile. The platform has streamlined instant transfers, e-wallets, and local gateways, reducing fund entry and exit times to T+0, greatly enhancing accessibility for participants in emerging markets.

4. Educational and Supportive Services: The platform has launched a "Trading Academy," offering a full suite of content, including foundational courses, daily strategies, macroeconomic weekly reports, and one-on-one mentorship. Specialized training in quantitative strategies and risk management is also provided for institutional clients, creating a comprehensive training system from novice to professional trader.

Over the past 12 months, SpaceEX has seen both monthly active user rates and reinvestment rates rise, while significantly reducing user churn. Accounts utilizing AI strategy recommendations have demonstrated better position discipline and risk exposure control, with portfolio volatility decreasing by 8% to 12% compared to baseline strategies. Analysts believe that once the user base surpasses the 500,000 milestone, the platform will establish a positive cycle in liquidity depth, pricing competitiveness, and matching efficiency, particularly enhancing its advantages in handling large orders and cross-timezone market interactions.

The Chief Marketing Officer of SpaceEX stated at the press conference, “Digital growth is merely a surface phenomenon; the real core lies in the ‘trust flywheel’: compliance and security foster reputation, reputation brings in more high-quality users, and high-quality users contribute to deeper liquidity and stronger product innovation capabilities.” He also revealed that over the next 12 to 24 months, SpaceEX will continue to increase its investment in the Asian and Middle Eastern markets, expanding local teams and educational resources, and opening more institutional-level API interfaces and quantitative tools, aiming to achieve a global customer base of one million. Industry expectations are high that, with the advancement of this goal, SpaceEX is likely to enter the top three in global multi-asset trading platform rankings and become an industry benchmark within the next two years.

