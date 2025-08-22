Monumental Financial Planning Welcomes Experienced Advisor Alan Butler to Its Washington, D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monumental Financial Planning, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is excited to announce the addition of Alan Butler, Associate Financial Advisor, to its team. With more than 23 years of experience in the financial services industry, Alan brings a deep well of knowledge, strategic insight, and a strong commitment to helping clients achieve their long-term financial goals.

Alan has been a respected advisor in the Baltimore office of Morgan Stanley for the past 18 years, serving individuals, families, and businesses with integrity and excellence. He helped individuals and families navigate complex financial landscapes with clarity and confidence. Alan’s deep experience in wealth management, retirement planning, and investment strategy makes him a valuable addition to the Monumental Financial Planning team.

"We're thrilled to welcome Alan to our team," said John Cortale, Managing Partner at Monumental Financial Planning. “His experience, reputation, and dedication to doing what’s right for clients align perfectly with our values. Alan’s presence strengthens our mission of providing personalized, high-quality financial guidance to our growing client base.”

At Monumental Financial Planning, Alan will focus on delivering tailored financial planning solutions to a diverse client base, continuing the practice’s tradition of trusted, relationship-driven service.

“I’m excited to join a practice that shares my commitment to personalized service and long-term client success,” said Alan Butler. “Monumental Financial Planning has a stellar reputation, and I look forward to contributing to its legacy of excellence.”

To connect with Alan Butler or learn more about the team at Monumental Financial Planning, visit https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/team/monumental-financial-planning/.

About Monumental Financial Planning (formerly The Cortale Group): Monumental Financial Planning Financial is a leading independent financial planning practice dedicated to empowering clients to achieve their financial goals through personalized strategies and unwavering support.

About Ameriprise Financial: Ameriprise Financial is a longstanding leader in financial planning and advice.

