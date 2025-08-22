Tevogen Recognized in BINJE’s BEST Health Care 2025 for Advancing Health Equity and Sustainable Biopharma

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (“Tevogen” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), announced today that it has been named in BINJE’s BEST Health Care 2025: Companies, Organizations and Service Providers. BINJE, a media outlet covering business and politics across New Jersey, highlighted Tevogen Bio’s Founder and CEO, Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, for his commitment to health equity and innovation in sustainable biopharma.

In its recognition, BINJE noted, “Driven by an unrelenting passion to advance the cause of health equity for all and the belief that societal prosperity and business success are intrinsically linked, Saadi has tirelessly strived to pave the way for a new era in the industry, one in which access to life-saving medications is more evenly distributed through a sustainable biopharma model.”

Tevogen Bio is focused on developing affordable, safe, and easy-to-administer T cell therapies for acute viral infections, the long-term effects of viral infections, and both viral and non-viral induced cancers. The Company’s proprietary ExacTcell™ platform enabled a proof-of-concept clinical trial with highly positive results, published in Blood Advances. Tevogen’s business model is designed to withstand current market pressures by operating a lean, capital-efficient structure that avoids licensing overhead through full ownership of its core intellectual property. Its off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified CD8+ T cell therapies aim to reduce manufacturing complexity and cost, aligning with U.S. healthcare priorities such as affordability, domestic production, and scalable innovation. A major milestone in Tevogen’s pursuit of accessibility was the launch of Tevogen.AI, which leverages advanced algorithms and a strategic partnership with Microsoft and Databricks to accelerate therapeutic discovery and development.

Tevogen extends its gratitude to BINJE and its founder and editor, Tom Bergeron, for this recognition, and congratulates fellow honorees, including BioNJ President & CEO Debbie Hart, BioNJ members Christopher Cozic (Genmab), Joaquin Duato (Johnson & Johnson), Paul Hudson (Sanofi), and Dr. Jean-Pierre Issa (Coriell Institute for Medical Research), on being named to BINJE’s BEST Health Care 2025 list.