Lynch Carpenter Investigates The Ohio Medical Alliance Data Breach Claims

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ohio Medical Alliance (“OMA”), also known as Ohio Marijuana Card, recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of patients and employees. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes names, dates of birth, home addresses, social security numbers, driver’s license scans, medical intake forms, anxiety and PTSD assessments, physician certifications, and other personally identifiable information (“PII”) and personal health information (“PHI”).

