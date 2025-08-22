EKOUAER & Arshiner Officially Launch Co-Branded Collection with Teddy Friends

New York, NY, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EKOUAER and Arshiner are proud to announce the official launch of their collaborative collection with Teddy Friends, The ‘EKOUAER X TEDDY FRIENDS X Arshiner’ collection—a heartfelt alliance that brings the iconic teddy bear into everyday fashion. The collection reimagines the timeless companionship of Teddy through soft, wearable designs made for real life. From home to heart, this collaboration turns daily moments into cozy rituals of warmth and connection.

With the foundational styles now officially launched, the EKOUAER X TEDDY FRIENDS X Arshiner collection marks the beginning of a thoughtfully staged rollout designed to spark emotional resonance and sustained market engagement. Rooted in the spirit of warmth, companionship, and shared comfort, this collaboration reinterprets the timeless appeal of the teddy bear for modern lifestyles.

Following the release of the foundational styles, the collection will continue to grow, with a new wave of designs set to launch on September 15. These upcoming pieces will add fresh energy to the collaboration while enriching the story it tells. By continuously sharing the warmth and meaning behind the Teddy Bear partnership across platforms, the campaign aims to keep the conversation going—keeping the spirit of comfort, companionship, and connection at the heart of every touchpoint.

Sidney Sun, CMO of EKOUAER & Arshiner, said:

“With the EKOUAER X TEDDY FRIENDS X Arshiner collection, we wanted to bring back that childhood feeling of being gently held—warm, safe, and accepted just as you are. These aren’t just pajamas; they’re little reminders that every day can feel lighter, calmer, and more comforting. Slip into the pieces, add a Teddy Friends charm, and let each moment at home feel like a soft embrace.”

Crafted for Comfort, Designed for Every Moment

With soft-touch fabrics, versatile silhouettes, and elevated detailing, each piece is crafted to accompany life’s quiet moments—whether at home, on the go, or somewhere in between.

Ekouaer Silk Pajamas for Women Classic Button Down Satin Pajama Sets: Made from premium satin, this classic button-down set offers a silky-smooth, breathable feel with elevated details like contrast piping and multiple pockets—perfect for transitioning from bedtime to brunch.

Ekouaer Pajama Pants for Women Soft Comfy Pajama: Crafted from lightweight stretch fabric, these pants combine a loose fit with deep pockets and a flexible waistband—offering all-day ease for everything from lounging to casual errands.

Ekouaer Women’s Silk Satin Pajamas Set: A soft, button-front top paired with elastic waist shorts makes this inclusive-sized set ideal for warm nights, travel, or easy, breathable downtime.





Ekouaer Women's Satin Silk Pleated Nightgown: Featuring floral prints, delicate pleats, and a relaxed fit, this satin nightdress offers elegant comfort and emotional ease—perfect for winding down or embracing quiet mornings.

Ekouaer Womens Silk Satin Pajamas: Lightweight and breathable, this two-piece sleep set with notch collar and contrast trim brings effortless softness to daily rituals—blending relaxation with modern charm.

Perfect for sleeping, lounging, light activity, or gifting, these pieces reflect the collection’s core spirit: comfort you can feel, companionship you can wear. Whether it’s a morning coffee at home or a weekend getaway, EKOUAER X TEDDY FRIENDS X Arshiner is made to bring softness and joy into the rhythm of daily life.

Emotional Storytelling Through Visual Design

To further convey the spirit of the collection, EKOUAER and Arshiner have launched a co-branded TVC, which premiered on August 15 and is scheduled to air on CBS on August 23. While not exclusively focused on the Teddy Bear collaboration, the video reflects the brands’ shared values of warmth, comfort, and emotional connection—capturing tender, everyday moments that speak to their broader lifestyle vision.

In addition, an immersive Teddy-themed feature page offers a deeper look into the story behind the collaboration—highlighting its design inspiration, emotional intent, and the creative process. Together, these visual touchpoints enhance the collection’s narrative and reinforce the idea that fashion can be both comforting and meaningful.

Beyond Fashion: Designing for Emotional Connection

At its core, the EKOUAER X TEDDY FRIENDS X Arshiner campaign is not simply a product launch—it is a reflection of how brands can serve as emotional anchors in an increasingly fragmented world. By reinterpreting the universal symbol of the teddy bear through the language of design, EKOUAER and Arshiner are building more than wardrobes—they are cultivating emotional spaces where consumers feel seen, soothed, and supported. In doing so, the brands move beyond transactional relationships, instead fostering a sense of shared values and human connection. This collaboration affirms a long-term vision: that comfort is not only a physical state, but a cultural and emotional experience—and thoughtful fashion can be the medium through which it’s expressed.

