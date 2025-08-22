The Children’s Place to Release Second Quarter Financial Results

SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model, today announced that their second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results will be released on Friday, September 5, 2025 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed at https://corporate.childrensplace.com/.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, 495 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 12 countries through seven international franchise partners. The Children’s Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality, head-to-toe outfits predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands: “The Children’s Place”, “Gymboree”, “Sugar & Jade”, and “PJ Place”. For more information, visit: www.childrensplace.com and www.gymboree.com.

