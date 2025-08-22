Lost Money on Novo Nordisk A/S(NVO)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery – Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Novo Nordisk A/S ("Novo" or the "Company") (NYSE: NVO) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Novo investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 7, 2025 and July 28, 2025.

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/novo-nordisk-a-s-lawsuit-submission-form-3?prid=162780&wire=3

NVO investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Novo’s growth potential; notably, that its asserted potential to capitalize on the compounded market greatly understated the potential impact of the personalization exception to the compounded GLP-1 exclusion and overstated the likelihood such patients would switch to Novo’s branded alternatives, and further greatly overstated the potential GLP-1 market or otherwise Novo’s capability to penetrate said markets to achieve continued growth. On July 29, 2025, Novo announced it was lowering its sales and profit outlook ahead of reporting its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company attributed the guide down on “lowered growth expectations for the second half of 2025” for both Wegovy and Ozempic due to “the persistent use of compounded GLP-1s, slower-than-expected market expansion and competition.” Following this news, the price of Novo’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $69.00 per share on July 28, 2025, Novo’s stock price fell to $53.94 per share on July 29, 2025, a decline of about 21.83% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Novo during the relevant time frame, you have until September 30, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

