MEDIROM launches cryptocurrency strategy with next-generation proof of human technology, "World"





TOKYO, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kouji Eguchi; NASDAQ: MRM) (the “Company”, “we” or “us”), which operates a diversified healthcare business, announced its participation in “World,” a “proof of human” protocol co-founded by Sam Altman and Alex Blania.

The purpose of this project is to build a new digital infrastructure that will enable "proof of humanness" in the age of AI. As part of this project, we intend to install the World ID authentication device, the "Orb", in approximately 100 of our Re.Ra.Ku, relaxation salons. Our goal is to provide access to a verified World ID to a network of up to 500,000 individuals.

In addition, those who verify their World ID can choose to claim the equivalent of approximately 8,000 Japanese yen in Worldcoin tokens (“WLD”) (based on current WLD prices). Soon, customers will be able to use WLD to purchase gift certificates ("Re.Ra.Ku Tickets") that can be redeemed at Re.Ra.Ku relaxation salons.

Once this program has launched, when customers purchase Re.Ra.Ku Tickets, the Company plans to acquire WLD. However, while considering the liquidity and balance sheet risks that the Company can tolerate on a case-by-case basis, the Company plans to exchange up to 50% of the acquired WLD for the cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH) and hold it, while analyzing and managing the trends in the cryptocurrency market. Our goal is for these assets to enhance our future financial strategy and drive business expansion.

Our Company aims to create new value and achieve sustainable growth by going beyond the scope of the healthcare business and integrating with next-generation digital infrastructure.

About Re.Ra.Ku Group



The Re.Ra.Ku Group operates over 300 relaxation salons across Japan, centered around the "Re.Ra.Ku" brand. In addition to "Re.Ra.Ku," which is located in commercial facilities and street-front shops, the group operates five other brands: "Spa Re.Ra.Ku," which operates hot spring facilities; "Re.Ra.Ku PRO," which operates multi-purpose running stations; "Bell Epoc," which offers a wide range of services including reflexology and aroma body care, mainly in rural areas; and "Ruam Ruam," which offers Asian-style therapy at luxury relaxation salons.

A list of locations at which the Orb device has been installed: https://reraku.jp/studio/search?q=%7B%22prefectureId%22%3Anull%2C%22cityIds%22%3A%5B%5D%2C%22railroadLineIds%22%3A%5B%5D%2C%22railroadStationIds%22%3A%5B%5D%2C%22courseGenreIds%22%3A%5B%5D%2C%22particularConditionIds%22%3A%5B21%5D%2C%22q%22%3A%22%22%2C%22isLocationSearch%22%3Afalse%7D

About the MEDIROM Group





MEDIROM provides specific health guidance and physical improvement programs using the healthcare app "Lav," centered around its relaxation salon brand "Re.Ra.Ku" that aims to provide health management services. Furthermore, in 2020, the company entered the device business, releasing the "MOTHER Bracelet," an activity tracker that operates continuously without charging. Going forward, the Company intends to expand its business domain into data analysis based on lifestyle data accumulated since its founding.

