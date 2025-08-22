PawkyMo’s New E-Bike Platform Covers Commuting, Cargo, and Adventure

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PawkyMo, an electric mobility company, has launched two new electric bike models: the AR20 and the AR50 2X2. Alongside them are three modular kits designed for different lifestyles: the TRAVERSE KIT, CAMPING KIT, and HomeCargo KIT. Set to open for pre-orders at the end of this year on the official website, the lineup gives riders one adaptable vehicle for commuting, outdoor trips, and everyday cargo needs.

The AR Series is based on an industry-first platform architecture that gives riders the freedom to customize, upgrade, and adapt their bike over time—no separate vehicles required. Whether you're commuting during the week, camping over the weekend, or hauling loads for everyday errands, PawkyMo’s platform-first philosophy delivers one powerful and flexible solution.

Founded in 2023, the company focuses on versatile, user-driven design. The AR series reflects that goal with innovative features, real-time customization, and performance options for both casual and advanced riders.

Built to Perform: Powerful Specs and BAFANG Integration

At the core of every AR bike is a fully customized BAFANG electric system—from the battery to the motor, controller, and 4.6" TFT display. This seamless integration ensures not just high performance, but also excellent reliability, smoother ride tuning, and smarter app functionality. Riders can access navigation, real-time ride data, power adjustment, OTA software updates, and Bluetooth-enabled app control—all from the onboard display or their mobile device.

Both models are also engineered to meet IPX65 to IPX67 waterproof standards, making them fully ready for outdoor adventures in rain, mud, or snow.

AR20 and AR50 2X2 Offer Versatile Performance Options

The AR20 is a lightweight, motorcycle-style model designed for city and neighborhood use. It includes a rear-wheel motor with 1300W peak output, 8.2 liters of under-seat storage, and motorcycle-grade KKE suspension. Smart features include a TFT display, USB Type-C charging ports, Bluetooth, and app integration for tracking navigation, ride data, and updates.

The AR50 2X2 is built for riders who need more range and power. It uses dual 1000W motors and dual LG 21700 batteries with 2400Wh capacity. Riders can shift between front-wheel, rear-wheel, or dual-motor drive while riding. It includes KKE motorcycle-grade hydraulic suspension and the same connected tech features as the AR20.

Both bikes have over 30 mounting points for accessories, making it easy to adjust for different trips or routines. Riders can attach baskets, racks, holders, and more, depending on the day’s needs. The frame has been designed for long-term durability, even with frequent kit changes or terrain shifts.

Modular Kits Designed for Specific Use Cases

To make each bike more adaptable, PawkyMo offers three modular kits:

TRAVERSE KIT adds off-road capability for trails and nature routes. It’s ideal for riders heading out on mixed surfaces or less-developed paths.

CAMPING KIT supports overnight travel with mounts for tents, tools, and gear. It allows riders to carry essentials without needing a separate trailer or vehicle.

HomeCargo KIT helps with everyday tasks like grocery runs and errands. It’s beneficial for short local trips where a car would otherwise be needed.

All kits work with both AR models and can be attached in minutes. This setup lets users shift between different functions without needing mechanical skills or special equipment. Each component is designed for intuitive handling and fits securely using the bike’s built-in mounting system.

Product Design Based on Flexibility and Ease of Use

PawkyMo’s design approach centers on long-term usability. Instead of locking buyers into a single-purpose product, the bikes are built as platforms that can be updated and adjusted over time. Riders can mix and match setups based on where they’re going and what they’re carrying.

This approach also allows PawkyMo to release new kits and features without requiring a complete hardware overhaul. As user needs change or new travel trends emerge, the same bike can be upgraded with new add-ons, improving its value over time. The modular system helps reduce waste, encourages longer ownership, and creates more options for individual customization.

The company plans to expand its kit selection to support more daily uses, allowing customers to keep the same bike while tailoring it to fit their lives.

Product Availability and Contact Information

The AR20, AR50 2X2, and all three modular kits will be available for pre-order on www.pawkymo.com by the end of this year. Customers can explore the full lineup, compare models, and find the perfect kit for their lifestyle when the pre-order window opens. Join the waitlist today to be among the first to ride — your next commute, adventure, or cargo trip could be just one bike away.

About PawkyMo

Founded in 2023, PawkyMo builds modular electric bikes designed to adapt to real-life needs. By combining smart tech, flexible design, and rugged performance, the brand offers one vehicle that fits commuting, cargo, and adventure, all in one platform.

