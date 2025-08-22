Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Lantheus Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH). The investigation concerns whether Lantheus and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 6, 2025, Lantheus announced disappointing second quarter 2025 results, revealing earnings-per-share (“EPS”) and revenue figures that missed expectations. In addition, the Company lowered its full year 2025 revenue guidance from $1.550 billion - $1.585 billion to $1.475 billion - $1.51 billion and its full year 2025 adjusted fully diluted EPS guidance from $6.60 - $6.70 per share to $5.50 - $5.70 per share. During an earnings call held that same day, Lantheus’s Chief Executive Officer cited intensified pricing pressure in the PSMA PET market and a conscious decision to walk away from volume at certain accounts to protect long-term franchise value. In addition, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer stated that “[c]onsolidated net revenue for the second quarter was $378 million, a decrease of 4.1%.”

On this news, the price of Lantheus shares declined by $20.76 per share, or approximately 51.87%, from $72.63 per share on August 5, 2025 to close at $51.87 on August 6, 2025.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

