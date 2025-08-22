Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against AVITA Medical, Inc. on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against AVITA Medical, Inc. (“AVITA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCEL). The investigation concerns whether AVITA and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 7, 2025, Avita released its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing “a six-month backlog in unpaid provider claims for Recell procedures impacted first-half demand.” The Company explained that contractors assigned by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to determine pricing of the Company’s wound care product, Recell, “neither assigned a price or assigned an inadequate price and failed to adjudicate claims in a timely manner.” As a result, “claims accumulated from January through June, creating a significant backlog of unpaid claims and inadequately paid claims to providers for Recell procedures. This lack of resolution created uncertainty among providers regarding payment expectations and timelines, which led to a reduction in Recell utilization during the first half of the year.”

On this news, the price of AVITA’s shares declined by $1.13 per share, or approximately 21%, from $5.38 per share on August 7, 2025 to close at $4.25 on August 8, 2025.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

