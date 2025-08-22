Bear Alley Marketing Positions Itself as a Leader in Performance Marketing for Home Services

Telluride, Colorado, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bear Alley Marketing , a performance-focused agency based in Telluride, Colorado, is stepping into a leadership role in performance marketing for home service businesses. The company is expanding its product offerings and strengthening its leadership team through the expertise of PerformanceiQ founder, Justin Beam , the signature division once part of USA Today’s performance marketing arm under Gannett Co., Inc.





Bear Alley Marketing is rooted in data-driven performance marketing; its multi-channel approach has attracted a blue-chip roster of brands that are tapping into its industry-leading product innovation. “Bear Alley Marketing’s foundation rests on our deep legacy of pioneering industry-leading solutions in performance marketing,” said Justin Beam, CEO.

“Throughout my career, from launching transformative platforms to leading product innovation at PerformanceiQ (formerly Gannett/USA TODAY), I’ve seen firsthand that breakthrough results come from teams driven by creativity, collaboration, and a passion for excellence. That tradition continues at Bear Alley Marketing as we welcome three renowned performance marketing experts, Lauri Saffon, RT Conwell IV, and Clayton Riddell, who played pivotal roles in building and scaling successful products at PerformanceiQ. Together, our team’s unmatched expertise and history of delivering measurable impact will fuel the next generation of success for our clients.”

Beam added, “We’re also excited to announce our newest product, Pixel Post—a powerful solution designed to help brands optimize digital attribution and drive smarter campaign performance. Pixel Post reflects our continued commitment to innovation and delivering meaningful tools that empower our clients to achieve measurable, data-driven results.”

This product initiative brings industry-leading and data-driven solutions to local home service providers, elective medical, travel, retail, QSR, and auto aftermarket sectors. Bear Alley Marketing continues to build on a foundation of client trust, transparent reporting, and performance-driven campaigns. Its expanding team and technology investments reinforce its commitment to helping home service companies grow.

About Bear Alley Marketing

Bear Alley Marketing is a performance marketing agency based in Telluride, Colorado.



