SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of C3.ai, Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 21, 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of C3.ai, Inc. (“C3” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AI) between February 26, 2025, to August 8, 2025, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit John Liggett Sr. v. C3.ai, Inc., et al. (Case No. 3:25-cv-07129) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/c3-ai-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of C3 AI’s growth; notably, that its Chief Executive Officer health was having a significant impact on the Company’s ability to close deals, that its management was unable or otherwise ineffectual in minimizing that impact, and that C3 AI would not be able to execute upon its profit and growth potential as a result.

On August 8, 2025, C3 AI announced disappointing preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2026. The Company attributed its poor sales results and lowered guidance on “the reorganization with new leadership” and the health ailments of its Chief Executive Officer.

Following this news, the price of C3 AI’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $22.13 per share on August 8, 2025, C3 AI’s stock price fell to $16.47 per share on August 11, 2025, a decline of about 25.58% in the span of just a single day.

If you suffered a loss in AI securities, you have until October 21, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

