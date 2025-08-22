SLQT Stockholders with Large Losses Should Contact Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP for Information About the SelectQuote, Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) securities between September 9, 2020 and May 1, 2025. SelectQuote is an insurance broker which sells Medicare Advantage and other health insurance plans online and by telephone.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Violated the False Claims Act

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was directing Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that best compensated SelectQuote, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers’ plans; (2) that SelectQuote did not provide unbiased comparison shopping for Medicare Advantage insurance plans; (3) that SelectQuote received illegal kickbacks to steer Medicare beneficiaries to certain insurers and limit enrollment in competitors’ plans; (4) that as a result, SelectQuote had not complied with applicable laws, regulations, and contractual provisions; and (5) that SelectQuote was vulnerable to regulatory and legal sanctions as a result of its conduct, including claims that it had violated the False Claims Act.

Plaintiff alleges that on May 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) filed a False Claims Act complaint against SelectQuote, alleging, “[f]rom 2016 through at least 2021” SelectQuote received “tens of millions of dollars” in “illegal kickbacks” from health insurance companies in exchange for steering Medicare beneficiaries to enroll in the insurers’ plans. Further, SelectQuote, in exchange for kickbacks, engaged in a conspiracy with major insurers to illegally discriminate against beneficiaries deemed to be less profitable, including those with disabilities. The DOJ concluded that SelectQuote made materially false claims by stating it offers “unbiased coverage comparisons” when in fact it “repeatedly directed Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that paid them the most money, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers’ plans.” On this news, SelectQuote’s stock price fell $0.61, or 19.2%, to close at $2.56 per share on May 1, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against SelectQuote, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by October 10, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

To be notified if a class action against CTO Realty Growth, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

