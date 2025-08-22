SNAP Stockholder Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) securities between April 29, 2025 to August 5, 2025 (Case No. 2:25-CV-07844). Snap is a technology company best known for Snapchat, a visual messaging application.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Snap Inc. (SNAP) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s expected advertising revenue and anticipated growth while emphasizing potential macroeconomic instability. In truth, Snap’s optimistic reports of advertising growth and earnings potential fell short of reality as they relied far too heavily on Snap’s ability to execute on its potential; Snap was already experiencing the ramifications of a significant execution error when defendants claimed a lack of visibility due to macroeconomic conditions.

Plaintiff alleges that on August 5, 2025, Snap announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, disclosing a deceleration in advertising revenue growth. The Company attributed the slowdown to “an issue related to our ad platform, the timing of Ramadan and the effects of the de minimis changes.” On this news, the price of Snap’s common stock declined from a closing market price of $9.39 per share on August 5, 2025, to $7.78 per share on August 6, 2025, a decline of over 17%

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Snap Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

