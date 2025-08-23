John Kaplan Interviewed on Coffee With Q – SPX Zero DTE Trading Insights With the Q Algo

George Town, Cayman Islands, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee With Q – In the latest episode of Coffee With Q, hosted by entrepreneur and journalist Qamar Zaman, guest John Kaplan shares his trading journey and first-hand experience as a beta tester of the Q Algo—a custom-built tool designed to help traders navigate SPX zero DTE options.
Kaplan, an entrepreneur turned trader, discussed his years of trial-and-error with different trading systems before discovering the Q Algo. His story highlights both the challenges and opportunities of trading SPX zero DTE contracts and how structured tools can help remove emotional decision-making.
Key Highlights From the Interview:
- John Kaplan’s transition from entrepreneurship into day trading and options.
- Lessons learned from testing strategies like iron condors, futures, and earnings trades.
- Why SPX zero DTE options became his focus.
- Early results using the Q Algo with one-contract trades—showing accessibility for beginners.
- Insights on trading discipline, cutting losses early, and avoiding overtrading.
Read the full article and interview breakdown here:
Coffee With Q Podcast: John Kaplan’s Journey Into SPX Zero DTE Options With the Q Algo
Media Contact
Source: Coffee With Q Podcast Show