John Kaplan Interviewed on Coffee With Q – SPX Zero DTE Trading Insights With the Q Algo

George Town, Cayman Islands, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee With Q – In the latest episode of Coffee With Q, hosted by entrepreneur and journalist Qamar Zaman, guest John Kaplan shares his trading journey and first-hand experience as a beta tester of the Q Algo—a custom-built tool designed to help traders navigate SPX zero DTE options.

Kaplan, an entrepreneur turned trader, discussed his years of trial-and-error with different trading systems before discovering the Q Algo. His story highlights both the challenges and opportunities of trading SPX zero DTE contracts and how structured tools can help remove emotional decision-making.

Key Highlights From the Interview:

John Kaplan’s transition from entrepreneurship into day trading and options.





Lessons learned from testing strategies like iron condors, futures, and earnings trades.





Why SPX zero DTE options became his focus.





Early results using the Q Algo with one-contract trades —showing accessibility for beginners.





Insights on trading discipline, cutting losses early, and avoiding overtrading.





Read the full article and interview breakdown here:

Coffee With Q Podcast: John Kaplan’s Journey Into SPX Zero DTE Options With the Q Algo

