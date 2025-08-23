MasterFunders Launches Instant Funding Pro, Raising the Bar for Rule-Light, Payout-Fast Prop Trading

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Aug. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterFunders has officially launched Instant Funding Pro, a flagship program designed for traders who want to skip evaluations and start trading live immediately without the restrictions and delays common in the prop trading industry. Instant funding programs are not new to the prop world, but MasterFunders has redefined the model to make it more transparent, trader-friendly, and performance-focused. From day one, traders receive a live funded account with buying power far beyond what their entry fee could achieve elsewhere, combined with clear and realistic risk parameters: a 8% max drawdown, a 5% daily loss limit, up to 90% payout and a generous 30x leverage. These conditions give traders the structure needed to manage risk effectively while still allowing the flexibility to apply their own strategies without being hindered by excessive rules or artificial limits.

What truly sets Instant Funding Pro apart is speed and flexibility. Payouts are available from the very first day of trading, with no holding periods, and the minimum withdrawal amount is just 1% of the account size, enabling traders to lock in profits on their schedule. This structure ensures that traders can react quickly to market opportunities, secure gains when it suits them, and maintain the momentum of their trading without waiting for payout cycles to clear. Account sizes range from $10,000 to $100,000, with entry fees averaging only 5% of the account value (for example, $478 for a $10k account), providing an accessible route to significant trading power without the need for large upfront capital.

“Our mission is to give talented traders the conditions to thrive without artificial barriers,” said Dimitrios, Founder of MasterFunders. “Instant Funding Pro isn’t just about starting live on day one, it’s about combining buying power, fair rules, and immediate profit access in a way that puts the trader in control.” By offering accounts that remove unnecessary restrictions and allow traders to focus purely on performance, MasterFunders aims to create an environment where success is determined by skill and discipline rather than compliance with overly complex requirements.

Alongside Instant Funding Pro, MasterFunders continues to expand its Evaluation Path, designed for those who prefer to start with lower entry costs. The Core Challenge offers a balanced, simple two-step evaluation with no minimum trading days, no restrictive “consistency” rules, and payouts available just three days after going live. This option gives traders the ability to prove their skills efficiently while still enjoying a fair and reasonable assessment process. For those seeking the lowest-cost route to funding, the Speed Challenge offers an accelerated pass: traders who succeed receive a free Core Challenge and the same account benefits, making it an attractive choice for traders who are confident in their ability to meet performance goals quickly.

In both Instant Funding and Evaluation programs, most trading styles are permitted, excluding only abusive tactics such as gambling-like overtrading. Traders can progress at their own pace, pass without time pressure, and request payouts on demand once funded. This level of flexibility means traders can adapt their approach to market conditions, optimize their performance cycles, and work in a way that suits their own schedules without being forced into rigid timelines.

By uniting instant, rule-light funding with accessible, flexible evaluations, MasterFunders is positioning itself as a global innovator in the prop trading space. The company’s vision is simple: funding solutions that adapt to traders, not the other way around. This approach reflects a commitment to building long-term relationships with traders based on trust, transparency, and the shared goal of achieving consistent profitability in competitive markets.

To explore MasterFunders’ new flagship program, visit the Instant Funding Pro page to see how you can start trading live from day one with fair rules and immediate payouts. If you prefer to begin with a lower entry cost, the Core Challenge offers a single-step evaluation with no minimum trading days, fast payouts, and flexible trading styles. Both options are designed to give traders control, transparency, and the tools they need to succeed, ensuring every participant has a funding path tailored to their goals.

About MasterFunders

MasterFunders is a Cyprus-based proprietary trading firm dedicated to providing traders worldwide with fair, flexible, and transparent funding opportunities. Guided by its C.L.A.R.I.T.Y.™ value system; Collaboration, Loyalty, Accountability, Real Transparency, Intelligence, Trust, and Your Growth, MasterFunders offers multiple funding paths, minimal trading restrictions, and rapid payouts, enabling skilled traders to achieve their goals without unnecessary obstacles.

Media Contact:

MasterFunders Media Relations

Email: marketing@masterfunders.com

Website: https://masterfunders.com

