NZ Marketing Announces Nationwide Expansion of AI-Driven Advertising Solutions for Small Businesses

Los Angeles, California, Aug. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NZ Marketing , a Los Angeles–based digital marketing agency founded by industry specialist Titto Manova, today announced the expansion of its AI-powered advertising and SEO solutions for small businesses across the United States. The agency, recognized as a Platinum Yelp Partner, is rolling out advanced tools and strategies designed to help local companies capture leads, engage customers, and achieve measurable growth in today’s competitive digital landscape.

As a Platinum Yelp Partner, NZ Marketing provides businesses with access to powerful tools that enhance visibility and streamline customer interactions. Central to its success is NZLeads.com, the company’s proprietary platform designed to connect businesses with potential customers instantly. Meet the AI-powered startup behind the platform that instantly responds to Thumbtack leads and executes intelligent follow-ups 24/7, helping service businesses win more customers around the clock. By combining automation with artificial intelligence, the system ensures that leads are captured, engaged, and nurtured in real time, giving clients a competitive edge in their industries.

“Businesses today need more than just exposure. They need smart strategies that convert attention into lasting growth,” said Titto Manova, founder of NZ Marketing. “Our mission is to give small and local companies the same level of digital advantage that larger corporations enjoy.”

Since its founding, NZ Marketing has built a reputation for delivering results across industries ranging from retail and hospitality to professional services. The agency’s data-driven approach integrates targeted advertising, advanced SEO campaigns, and streamlined lead management, ensuring clients can reach the right audiences while maximizing their return on investment.

With the rise of AI in digital marketing, NZ Marketing continues to adapt quickly, offering solutions that balance automation with human insight. The agency emphasizes transparent reporting and personalized strategies, which have helped solidify its standing as one of the most reliable partners for businesses across the United States.

For entrepreneurs and local business owners seeking to scale smarter, NZ Marketing offers a proven path forward. By focusing on measurable growth and long-term visibility, the agency is helping companies not only compete but thrive in today’s digital economy.

About NZ Marketing

NZ Marketing is a Los Angeles–based digital marketing agency serving clients across the United States. Founded by Titto Manova, the agency is recognized as a Platinum Yelp Partner and the creator of NZLeads.com, a proprietary platform and the first fully integrated auto-responder for Thumbtack that automates and accelerates lead generation.



